Batman:



Pre covid they get very cheap during Easter either new or second hand but who knows what happens this year as they are literally no stock to discount

Made the mistake of dropping anchor at a popular spot near a launching ramp just after new year. The queue of cars with boat trailers waiting to get to the ramp to launch or retrieve was almost a km long - I've never seen it like that before. My SO wanted an espresso at a nearby cafe, finds out that there's a one hour delay. Meanwhile I'm on the boat alone with no dinghy to get to shore trying to do some stuff, about every minute some moron zaps past within 5 metres or so on the plane at full throttle in a zone clearly marked 3 knots.

I saw the video of the moron guy who lost the plot and rammed the other morons on a fizz boat with his inflatable (which fell to bits), then got attacked by the fizz boat moron wielding a wooden oar. That wasn't me BTW - but I understand the anger (but don't excuse the action).

OTOH I shot some video a couple of years before of some morons who should have been locked up, water skiing while using diver's flags on buoys and dinghies as markers for their "slalom course" about 50m from shore. It amazes me given what I see every summer that there's not even more carnage than there is.

Local large boat dealer sold out of stock of just about everything that floats before xmas. They expected a post-covid fall in sales - and couldn't have been more wrong.