Hi Team
I purchased a secondhand home made go kart last weekend, and of course it needs some work. My Google-fu is letting me down... does anyone have better skills than me and can identify this engine so I can try and find a manual and/or parts for it? I need a new carby, as someone I trust tells me the reason the engine gets stuck at full throttle occasionally is the barrel (?) inside that slides up and down is too small and is jamming on the locator ridge. Then there is the small matter of the electrical fire while I was doing donuts on the grass... 😱
Cheers!