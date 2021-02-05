https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-05/hyundai-tucson-recalled-over-risk-of-engine-fire/13124634

A recall notice issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Thursday said the electronic circuit board in the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) module may short circuit when the components are exposed to moisture.

It warned owners of Tucson models made from 2015 to 2021 to park affected vehicles in an open space away from flammable materials and structures, such as garages, and wait to be contacted.

The recall notice states the risk of engine fire remained even when the vehicle was turned off, as the circuit is constantly powered.

I'm guessing there will be a recall here, too?