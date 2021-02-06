Hi,
I purchased a 2019 Mitsubishi Triton a couple of months ago and my son has very recently learnt to ride a bike so I'll be out and about a bit more with mountain bikes in the ute.
I bought a tailgate pad from Torpedo 7 yesterday and it fits fine widthwise but I can't use the camera or access the handle to release the tailgate.
I'm thinking about making my own one out of a camping foam roll but was wondering if anyone had the same vehicle with a tailgate that had what I'm after.
Mine is a 2019 but the first of the Beastmode or squarer front versions.
Thanks