Hi,



I purchased a 2019 Mitsubishi Triton a couple of months ago and my son has very recently learnt to ride a bike so I'll be out and about a bit more with mountain bikes in the ute.

I bought a tailgate pad from Torpedo 7 yesterday and it fits fine widthwise but I can't use the camera or access the handle to release the tailgate.

I'm thinking about making my own one out of a camping foam roll but was wondering if anyone had the same vehicle with a tailgate that had what I'm after.

Mine is a 2019 but the first of the Beastmode or squarer front versions.



Thanks