Tailgate pad that allows access to backing camera and tray release for 2019 Triton
#281233 6-Feb-2021 17:45
Hi,

I purchased a 2019 Mitsubishi Triton a couple of months ago and my son has very recently learnt to ride a bike so I'll be out and about a bit more with mountain bikes in the ute.
I bought a tailgate pad from Torpedo 7 yesterday and it fits fine widthwise but I can't use the camera or access the handle to release the tailgate.
I'm thinking about making my own one out of a camping foam roll but was wondering if anyone had the same vehicle with a tailgate that had what I'm after.
Mine is a 2019 but the first of the Beastmode or squarer front versions.

  #2648798 6-Feb-2021 19:49
Get a pad with a handle slot? or does it not align?

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/FXCAUN6TGAA1SZ/title/fox-2016-small-pickup-pad

 

 

  #2648813 6-Feb-2021 20:45
Hi,

Yeah the Torpedo 7 one has a slot for access but its not even close to being able to get to the lever.
It's on special for $65 instead of $130 so would've been stoked if it worked.
Ideally each manufacturer would make them specifically for their models but no one seems to do it.
Seems like a missed opportunity to me.

  #2648834 6-Feb-2021 21:53
Take it to a tailor and get them to cut out and stitch closed the camera and the handle.  You will need to mark the shape for them, but they should be able to do that without issue

