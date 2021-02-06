Hi there, I have recently got my restricted and am gonna buy a car in the next few weeks. I am flatting and the only option is to park my car on the street (only one space by the house and the head tenant uses it). It’s not a main road but it’s not a cul-de-sac either. It’s quite busy (traffic and number of cars) and my flat is down a long drive way so wouldn’t be able to see my car from the flat.



My question is how risky is it to park on the street? My cousin had her window smashed a few months back and I don’t really want that kind of thing happening to me. I’m also aware of break-ins and thefts etc.



I’m looking to get something like a Corolla/Vitz/Getz/Demio/Pulsar hatchback. Probably early to late 2000s range. So nothing super fancy but also not old and beat-up.



Any advice much appreciated. I’m on the North Shore in Auckland if that helps.