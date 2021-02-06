Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)On street parking - how risky?
Cybercat999

Wannabe Geek


#281234 6-Feb-2021 19:15
Hi there, I have recently got my restricted and am gonna buy a car in the next few weeks. I am flatting and the only option is to park my car on the street (only one space by the house and the head tenant uses it). It’s not a main road but it’s not a cul-de-sac either. It’s quite busy (traffic and number of cars) and my flat is down a long drive way so wouldn’t be able to see my car from the flat.

My question is how risky is it to park on the street? My cousin had her window smashed a few months back and I don’t really want that kind of thing happening to me. I’m also aware of break-ins and thefts etc.

I’m looking to get something like a Corolla/Vitz/Getz/Demio/Pulsar hatchback. Probably early to late 2000s range. So nothing super fancy but also not old and beat-up.

Any advice much appreciated. I’m on the North Shore in Auckland if that helps.

JaseNZ
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648787 6-Feb-2021 19:28
Just make sure you do not leave anything expensive in it and you will be just as fine as anybody else.

 

There is always going to be a certain amount of risk with on street parking, theft or just drunk wombles walking past knocking off mirrors etc.

 

I would say just go for it you have no option anyway.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

lucky015
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2648788 6-Feb-2021 19:30
Most of the North Shore isn't too bad as long as you follow the standard rules of not leaving anything of any value on display (including mounts for items that someone might assume is still in the vehicle).

 

As always there is a little extra risk of theft when the vehicle is in an easily accessible place and a few of the models you have mentioned are at the top of the lists for most stolen vehicles so you'd probably want to ensure you have a comprehensive insurance policy at an agreed value you are willing to accept should it get stolen whether you decide to park on the street or not, may want to throw in glass cover for good measure.

bfginger
Uber Geek


  #2648801 6-Feb-2021 20:07
Cars with the rear windows subdivided into two sections are much more likely to be broken into.

 

Older cars that are easier for a kid to steal are much more likely to be stolen.



richms
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2648812 6-Feb-2021 20:39
Do not buy a demio if you are worried about breakins. Most have no security so a 11 year old watching a video can steal it, and even if it does have immobilizer, its broken into and the lock bust open before they realize so they seem to just totally F the car up in retaliation rather than steal it and trash it that way.




Richard rich.ms

Dial111
Ultimate Geek


  #2648862 7-Feb-2021 05:56
None of those cars listed are very desirable to the career crim so invest in a steering lock, it's enough to deter joyriders.

tukapa1
Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2648873 7-Feb-2021 08:38
richms:

 

Do not buy a demio if you are worried about breakins. Most have no security so a 11 year old watching a video can steal it, and even if it does have immobilizer, its broken into and the lock bust open before they realize so they seem to just totally F the car up in retaliation rather than steal it and trash it that way.

 

 

 

 

Also the most stolen car in NZ by a long way (usually by kids for joyriding).

 

Don't buy a Demio.

 

If it were me I'd go Corolla or Vitz (I've got a 2003 Corolla and it just keeps on going).

tehgerbil
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2648876 7-Feb-2021 09:13
I've come to realise in life that if someone wants your stuff badly enough, they will take it. Doesn't matter if it's valuable, or anything. It's cynical but never under estimate the stupidity of your average methed up thief.

 

So make make your stuff harder than the next persons stuff to get.

How much harder is dependent upon how much it means to you.



gbwelly
Uber Geek


  #2648885 7-Feb-2021 09:43
Put a fuel pump kill switch just under the lip of the back seat and leave it unlocked at all times with $8 worth of gold coins in the ash tray as protection money and you'll be fine.

 

Cars parked on roads are a right pain to maintain, it ages them so much faster. The engine bay gets strangely dusty, spiders move into every nook and cranny, leaves blow into vents.

 

 

 

 

 

 







elpenguino
Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2648905 7-Feb-2021 11:23
richms:

 

Do not buy a demio if you are worried about breakins. 

 

 

I know a policeofficerman who works at police comms - we were chatting about the police chases in his previous shift - both Demios.

 

Now, every time I hear about a chase on the news, I see if the type of car is reported. Sure enough, often I hear 'mazda demio'.

 

Could be confirmation bias but there's too many reported to be a random distribution.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Mehrts
Ultimate Geek


  #2648912 7-Feb-2021 11:39
+1 for "don't buy a Demio".

 

There were two weekends in a row here in Palmy last year where Demios were stolen & wouldn't stop for cops. One ended up in my neighbours drive at 3am with five police cars close behind. 

 

Was an abrupt wake up!

richms
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2648918 7-Feb-2021 11:54
It's because it's one of the only dirt cheap cars in Japan that just meets standards to get in here. Security is an option when buying new and it's not needed in Japan.




Richard rich.ms

Cybercat999

Wannabe Geek


  #2649458 8-Feb-2021 14:11
Thanks for all the replies! Ok I don’t think I’ll be getting a Demio. The newer ones are cute but I’m guessing the stolen ones are the early 2000s models? I’ll focus my search on Corollas and Vitzes.

Thanks for the reassurance. I know thousands of people park on the street every day without an issue. I just want to reduce my chances of my car being a target. I’ll remember not to leave any valuables in the car and hope for the best!

Journeyman
Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2656698 15-Feb-2021 14:10
North Shore here. I parked on the street at an old flat and I had a side window smashed, had the car egged a few times and the wing mirror smashed off by what I believe was a passing truck.

 

Hope for the best, expect the worst. Get insurance. Good luck! 😁

Handsomedan
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2656716 15-Feb-2021 14:19
The only issue I see with parking on the street is that there seems to be a lot more of the "hit and run" types of fender benders here. Sunnynook, Albany and UNsworth seem to be littered with smashed cars that were just parked innocently at the side of the road. 

 

If you are parking  on the road overnight, try to make sure it's where there are other cars. Odds and all that. 

 

 

 

Get a steering lock. It's a great deterrent. Really visible and a pain to remove, even if you know how. Vitz is a great little car. Toured the Sth Island in an Echo (NZ new version of the Vitz) in the early 2000's. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

frankv
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2656770 15-Feb-2021 14:41
Just adding that insurance on a Demio is likely to be higher than other cars if they are as commonly stolen as is suggested.

 

FWIW, I've had cars stolen 3 times and a trailer once from my short driveway (no gate). So off-street is no guarantee.

