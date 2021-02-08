Hi All

Have posted this on a few forums so far looking for info but not getting far

My 2001 prodrive STI is currently under a special import rego, and as a result it cannot be sold for 4 years (amongst other rules, although I am not sure how this is regulated?)

Unfortunately due to circumstances I am needed to sell the vehicle, and have enquired with NZTA

They have sent back a form (CA11- application for exemption) to fill out + $185 to get the permit removed and allowed for sale- they have noted that there is no guarantee of this being able to be done

The initial forms, importing & rego were all done by the dealership, so I feel a bit dead in the water trying to figure this stuff out



The form asks for specific exemptions that were required for the special import in the first place

Would love to know:

What are the exemptions/laws that prevent importing these vehicles (age, emissions, frontal impact etc)

And has anyone else had experience with special import vehicles, registering or getting around them?