Transport (cars, bikes and boats)New cars for grandparent age group
Jaxson

#281283 9-Feb-2021 11:39
This is mostly just a rant sorry.

 

 

 

I'm looking at purchasing a new car for my parents.  (Their money, just helping with the investigations).

 



<rant>

 

It's quite frustrating how companies save their best tech for larger cars. 

 

Doesn't happen with everything, Toyota especially have a pretty standard base safety offering now across all models for example.

 

 

 

I'm after that 360 parking assistance camera concept, which I've tried on Mazda vehicles previously.

 

It's freakin amazing and really helpful.

 

 

 

Parents are going to have to park in a very small garage, so any assistance to help avoid driving into the wall would be genuinely helpful.

 

Most don't offer that in the smallest cars models. They're there on larger cars, but not on the small ones.  What if you want a highly spec'd small car?


May have to go European to get that, likes of peugot etc.

 

 

 

<end rant>


 

A few questions if I may:


 

Are Europeans cars still different to Japanese by the way, around likes of window wiper vs lights/indicators being on opposite side of steering column to each other?


 

What are your experiences with safe small cars for older users? 
Thinking anyone who has purchased new in last year ideally?


 

Any majors to look out for when buying new? 
Or brands that both stand out as excellent, or those on the other end of the spectrum who have nice sales brochures but can't follow through in delivery.


 

Also digging the hybrid options some have on board now. 
Others are still passing older body cars with facelift packages, so no hybrid options across the ranges, yet...

martyyn
  #2650206 9-Feb-2021 12:09
I assume when you say 'stop driving into the wall" you mean the end of the garage and not the sides ? Because how else would they get out :)

 

If that's the case just park the car once where it's safe and either hang something from the ceiling to touch the screen (front or rear - I use a scarf) or glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels. When they hit either they stop.

 

You could also get a couple of noodles, cut them in half and glue to the walls as a "just in case".

k1w1k1d
  #2650214 9-Feb-2021 12:13
"...glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels."  DON'T do this. Tripping hazard. 

 

 

Dingbatt
  #2650216 9-Feb-2021 12:17
The new Toyota Yaris Cross Limited Hybrid has the Panoramic camera setup. It has a raised seating position which is easier to get in and out of and is still a small car. Depends on the amount to be spent. That particular vehicle is about $39K. Edit: But it is your “higher specced smaller car”.

 

Because Toyota operates its “Toyota Driveaway Price” scheme which is effectively a fixed price direct from TNZ there is no haggling with the dealer wondering if you have got the best deal (unless there is a trade-in of course).

 

Having driven a Toyota hybrid for the last 5 years I like the way they operate, but they certainly aren’t ‘exciting’. The latest generation have a good level of safety tech, even in the base models.




martyyn
  #2650218 9-Feb-2021 12:22
k1w1k1d:

 

"...glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels."  DON'T do this. Tripping hazard. 

 

 

It's completely dependent on the location. If you're driving into the end of a single garage, what's the problem ?

 

If the car's in there, they are under it and if it's not you're driving about and not walking about your garage ;)

wellygary
  #2650223 9-Feb-2021 12:31
k1w1k1d:

 

"...glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels."  DON'T do this. Tripping hazard. 

 

 

 

 

There is always the Tennis ball on a string strung from the roof so it hits the front windscreen at the correct stopping location....

davidcole
  #2650224 9-Feb-2021 12:33
martyyn:

 

I assume when you say 'stop driving into the wall" you mean the end of the garage and not the sides ? Because how else would they get out :)

 

If that's the case just park the car once where it's safe and either hang something from the ceiling to touch the screen (front or rear - I use a scarf) or glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels. When they hit either they stop.

 

You could also get a couple of noodles, cut them in half and glue to the walls as a "just in case".

 

 

I use a tennis ball from a string.  Means I can park reliably further away than relying on my sensors and still get the door shut.

 

 




k1w1k1d
  #2650230 9-Feb-2021 12:36
Martyyn,

 

So your parents never walk around in their garage, never sweep the floor, etc?

 

As I replied to your earlier post, DON'T do this.

 

My daughter is a hospital physiotherapist and sees heaps of elderly patients with broken bones caused by trips and falls.



Stu1
  #2650231 9-Feb-2021 12:36
Is tech really going to be used by your parents? Most older people are old fashioned still use rear view mirror or side mirrors, the more things they have beeping at them the more panicky they can get. Keep it simple get something simple like a Yaris or a Corolla simple effective easy to use and drive .

Dingbatt
  #2650270 9-Feb-2021 12:54
Stu1: Is tech really going to be used by your parents? Most older people are old fashioned still use rear view mirror or side mirrors, the more things they have beeping at them the more panicky they can get. Keep it simple get something simple like a Yaris or a Corolla simple effective easy to use and drive .

 

What a ridiculous generalisation. People can be in the ‘grandparent age group’ in their 50s and 60s. I’m sure Jaxson is in a position to assess what level of tech competency his parents have. With the Yaris Cross I suggested he look at, the 360 display comes up automatically dependant on vehicle motion and gear selection. So as long as they have eyesight adequate to look at the display (shouldn’t be driving otherwise) then they should be able to interpret it.




Item
  #2650294 9-Feb-2021 13:09
We just bought a new VW T-Cross R-Line for Mrs Item.

 

It is spacious inside, easy to get in and out of without being too high and is pretty compact on the outside.

 

It comes with a very good reversing camera and all-around parking sensors as well as parking assist (which we haven’t tried yet!)

 

It also has lane-keeping assist, braking/collisions assist, adaptive cruise control & blind spot minoring.

 

The digital dash is nice and clear and has a few different configurations to suit your needs.

 

VW are currently doing a 50/50 interest free deal on these currently and it comes with 5 year warranty and 3 year service plan.

 

The 1.5 turbo engine is plenty grunty and works as well in town as on the motorway. So far been really happy with it!

 

 




robjg63
  #2650297 9-Feb-2021 13:09
davidcole:

martyyn:


I assume when you say 'stop driving into the wall" you mean the end of the garage and not the sides ? Because how else would they get out :)


If that's the case just park the car once where it's safe and either hang something from the ceiling to touch the screen (front or rear - I use a scarf) or glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels. When they hit either they stop.


You could also get a couple of noodles, cut them in half and glue to the walls as a "just in case".



I use a tennis ball from a string.  Means I can park reliably further away than relying on my sensors and still get the door shut.


 


I have still got the large cardboard box from the 2009 50" Panasonic plasma placed against the garage wall in front of the car. It's a superb buffer.

The tv is still going great as well!




Stu1
  #2650298 9-Feb-2021 13:10
Dingbatt:

Stu1: Is tech really going to be used by your parents? Most older people are old fashioned still use rear view mirror or side mirrors, the more things they have beeping at them the more panicky they can get. Keep it simple get something simple like a Yaris or a Corolla simple effective easy to use and drive .


What a ridiculous generalisation. People can be in the ‘grandparent age group’ in their 50s and 60s. I’m sure Jaxson is in a position to assess what level of tech competency his parents have. With the Yaris Cross I suggested he look at, the 360 display comes up automatically dependant on vehicle motion and gear selection. So as long as they have eyesight adequate to look at the display (shouldn’t be driving otherwise) then they should be able to interpret it.



The point is take the parents to test the cars don’t assume they want the latest and greatest tech . Basically what are their actual needs for a car what are their requirements, why buy a rolls when all they need is a lada

Dingbatt
  #2650327 9-Feb-2021 13:36
Stu1:

 


The point is take the parents to test the cars don’t assume they want the latest and greatest tech . Basically what are their actual needs for a car what are their requirements, why buy a rolls when all they need is a lada

 

Yes, I completely agree that the car should match the capabilities and expectations of the driver(s). But that isn't an age thing. There are many people of all ages whose knowledge of cars ends with where the keys and petrol go in.

 

A major factor I have experienced with age is the ease of entry/exit of a vehicle becomes increasingly important. The proof of the pudding, as they say, is in the eating. But Jaxson’s endeavour to narrow the options down to avoid as much blarney from salespeople and then test drive with his parents will produce the best results, I believe. They will soon tell him what they do and don’t need.




Jaxson

  #2650431 9-Feb-2021 15:30
Hi all,

 

 

 

Sorry for the post dump and run, got that whole work thing to deal with in between visits to Geekzone...

 

 

 

To clarify, the garage is narrow, so getting square on with the garage door sides is going to be a potential challenge.

 

We get access to the place in a week or so for a walk around, so I might try parking their current car in there and hopefully lay out a plan of attack that works for them.
(Likes of start way over right and swing in from there.  When exiting reverse until out and place back of car over that way and drive out form there etc).


 

Garage isn't very deep, but their car won't be very long so hopefully not an issue.
Joys of retirement village house design, which maximises number of villas on a site rather than some practicalities. 
Like old folks bathrooms that aren't mobility access friendly wet floor designs etc, but that's another story. 
Was thinking tennis ball as well.  Parking sensors might be more of a pain in this regard as they're likely to ping every time you try to enter the narrow garage.

 

 

 

Yes I was leaning towards a Yaris to replace their current Japanese Ractis model.
The safety features on these are really good if you pick the top models especially.  
Money isn't an issue for this one time in their life, but it's more about a small car they feel confident with that ideally also has some of the top end features.


I did see the 360 view on the cross, but it's not available on the standard Yaris, not even on the higher spec versions of this.
The cross is a bit longer and more imposing but I will definitely ensure my parents give it a go.
I agree about the lower sitting position and potential issues getting down and in/out as they age, so we're on the same thought process there.
By contrast if I find they have to climb up into the SUV form factor then that's not going to work either for the reverse reasons.

 

 

 

I'll check out the VW T-Cross R-Line, thanks for the heads up.

 

Are the wipers / indicator - light controls etc on the same size as a standard Japanese car, or are they still reversed when coming from Europe?

 

 

 

Some of the tech won't get used (doubt cruise control will be turned on), so I get where you are coming from.
Agree that's not necessarily an age issue either.
I installed a reversing camera on their current car and matched with a car play stereo.  I phone get's plugged in for spotify music, so yeah they're capable.
Feed back on reversing camera was extremely thankful and really made a difference to how confident they were given spatial awareness/distance estimating wasn't their strong point.

However, what I like a lot is the amount of passive tech that is coming into play now.
Examples are automatic breaks when a collision is detected, warnings for blind spots, front and rear parking sensors, cross traffic checks when reversing out of car parks, many more air bags, brake assist during emergencies and auto enabling of hazard lights after hard stop etc.
These are all enabled and sitting in the background, and are available on many cars now either at lower spec or on higher spec especially. 
Likes of suzuki swift/toyota yaris/Mazda 2 etc all have most of this, and it's just there by default and non intrusive but providing a safety net that really appeals for both new and older drivers.

Jase2985
  #2650439 9-Feb-2021 15:40
martyyn:

 

k1w1k1d:

 

"...glue some wood to the floor in front of the wheels."  DON'T do this. Tripping hazard. 

 

 

It's completely dependent on the location. If you're driving into the end of a single garage, what's the problem ?

 

If the car's in there, they are under it and if it's not you're driving about and not walking about your garage ;)

 

 

and when you park the car outside to do something in the garage? or your partner has the car and you walk out and forget? you have missed other scenarios that others might face.

 

i had a block of wood but it wasnt glued down just had vivid marks were it would sit so you would just kick it (was about 1.5cm high)

 

in the new garage i have tennis balls from the roof, also good for helping center you in the park.

