I'm looking at purchasing a new car for my parents. (Their money, just helping with the investigations).





It's quite frustrating how companies save their best tech for larger cars.

Doesn't happen with everything, Toyota especially have a pretty standard base safety offering now across all models for example.

I'm after that 360 parking assistance camera concept, which I've tried on Mazda vehicles previously.

It's freakin amazing and really helpful.

Parents are going to have to park in a very small garage, so any assistance to help avoid driving into the wall would be genuinely helpful.

Most don't offer that in the smallest cars models. They're there on larger cars, but not on the small ones. What if you want a highly spec'd small car?





May have to go European to get that, likes of peugot etc.

A few questions if I may:







Are Europeans cars still different to Japanese by the way, around likes of window wiper vs lights/indicators being on opposite side of steering column to each other?







What are your experiences with safe small cars for older users?

Thinking anyone who has purchased new in last year ideally?







Any majors to look out for when buying new?

Or brands that both stand out as excellent, or those on the other end of the spectrum who have nice sales brochures but can't follow through in delivery.







Also digging the hybrid options some have on board now.

Others are still passing older body cars with facelift packages, so no hybrid options across the ranges, yet...