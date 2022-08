Hello everyone, I have just taken the plunge and purchased a Mazda and I absolutely love the car! Does anyone know if there is a way that I can update the maps to NZ roads? It is a fresh import from Japan so it doesn't have the maps for here, and the card that is in the car is a Mini B-Cas card, so not sure how to update the card, or shall I take it to a Mazda dealership to do it? Thank you!