Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Buying a car without compliance... what's involved in getting it on the road?
#281409 16-Feb-2021 11:17

I'm looking at a car on Trademe. It's an old vehicle (1972). The listing says,

 

"Has been a registered in Australia haven’t the time to comply for Nz road"

 

Does anyone know what might be involved in complying (is this the same as certifying?). That's all the info I have right now, I'm going to try to find out more about paperwork etc but for now assume we have no paperwork, but that the car is in original condition with no damage as far as I can tell (I will confirm this before purchasing). Engine is original with no modifications and has origin emissions equipment (to the extent there was any in 1972). Car is right hand drive, and AFAIK left the factory that way.

  #2657400 16-Feb-2021 11:29
I thought maybe this was going to be about the Land Cruiser that's just come back from the Antarctic base...it's getting a lot of views. Also not complied for NZ roads...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations for the "I drive an old Volvo" fund...

  #2657401 16-Feb-2021 11:30
Be very careful. Haven't had the time to comply could really mean, tried to comply but didn't have the right paperwork. 

 

I would guess you would need ownership papers from australia and deregistration from there too, but that's a total guess. The NZTA website should be able to set you on the right track. 

  #2657436 16-Feb-2021 12:31
You carry risk.

 

I know of one car (modern & expensive) that was brought into NZ, but compliance found silt behind the wheel arches (indicated of being in a flood) and failed it.

 

Other than that, it think the process is fairly straightforward. Think super strict WOF.

 

 

 

The whole situation is a bit odd. Normally when one privately imports it gets trucked straight from the port to the compliance center, hence avoiding multiple handling. (might be different if it came in a container mixed with other goods).

 
 
 
 


  #2657438 16-Feb-2021 12:36
Could be 50k could be nothing. It depends what needs done to comply




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2657449 16-Feb-2021 12:49
Information and further links on LTSA site here:

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/vehicle-types/vehicle-classes-and-standards/exceptions-to-the-standards/

 

haven’t the time to comply

 

I've got a bridge to sell you...

 

Edit. There's a gotcha on "special interest vehicles" which a '72 vehicle may meet requirements:

 

Note: a special interest vehicle permit ceases to be valid if the vehicle is not inspected at the border or certified for entry within six months of the date of issue.

 

"haven't (had) the time" might have opened a big can of worms.

 

 

  #2657453 16-Feb-2021 12:59
It is a gamble. If you really want the car, I guess you just have to take the risk. At least it was registered in Oz. I have a friend who imports them from America and this is a whole different level of compliance, although he hasn't had major problems. Left-hand steering is apparently okay, but the headlamps have to be changed because they point the wrong way. That kind of thing.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #2657496 16-Feb-2021 13:19

Scott3:

 

The whole situation is a bit odd. Normally when one privately imports it gets trucked straight from the port to the compliance center, hence avoiding multiple handling. (might be different if it came in a container mixed with other goods).

 

 

 

 

Yeah this is what concerns me. It doesn't seem likely that someone would import a $30k+ car and just.... forget to comply it? I imported a motorbike and got it shipped directly from the port to VTNZ.

 
 
 
 


  #2657498 16-Feb-2021 13:21
Can you find out if it has ever failed compliance, in the same way that all WOFs are recorded?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

  #2658258 17-Feb-2021 13:47
lxsw20:

 

Be very careful. Haven't had the time to comply could really mean, tried to comply but didn't have the right paperwork. 

 

I would guess you would need ownership papers from australia and deregistration from there too, but that's a total guess. The NZTA website should be able to set you on the right track. 

 

 

I agree. From memory you must be able to prove lawful possession and provenance of the vehicle - so you need documentation from the originating country eg registration & cancellation documentation, sale/auction receipt, bill of lading/shipping documentation - all to prove you have lawful possession of the vehicle and it's not just been stolen offshore and shipped here illegally. Without all that documentation, you can't comply it - and of course it needs to pass the VTNZ inspection so it can't have unrepaired (or poorly repaired) damage, rust, faulty or non-compliant safety equipment etc.

 

I've seem many an advert on Trademe for vehicles being sold by the amateur or first time importer who didn't know what they were doing, didn't get the correct paperwork during the process, and can't backtrack to get that paperwork now, thus making their vehicle impossible to register in NZ and therefore useless for anything other than a track car or for offroad farm work etc.

 

"haven't had the time" and "can't be bothered complying it" are generally throw-away lines for "I buggered it up, but I'm trying to sell to some schmuck who won't realise until its too late" - in my opinion of course.

 

 

