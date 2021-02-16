iamaelephant

I'm looking at a car on Trademe. It's an old vehicle (1972). The listing says,

"Has been a registered in Australia haven’t the time to comply for Nz road"

Does anyone know what might be involved in complying (is this the same as certifying?). That's all the info I have right now, I'm going to try to find out more about paperwork etc but for now assume we have no paperwork, but that the car is in original condition with no damage as far as I can tell (I will confirm this before purchasing). Engine is original with no modifications and has origin emissions equipment (to the extent there was any in 1972). Car is right hand drive, and AFAIK left the factory that way.