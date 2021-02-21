Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kiwiharry

#281491 21-Feb-2021 11:25
Hi. I purchased a used car back in May 2018. The car was manufactured in 2014 and it came with balance of the 5 year factory warranty so warranty was ending in Nov 2019.

 

It is a bit of a long story but here is my short version.

 

Summer of 2018/2019 had an intermittent fault with "Auto" function of headlights. Basically headlights would not switch off automatically when locking the car. Lights supposed to switch off after 15 seconds. Issue was of such a nature that sometimes fault would occur for several days in a row or multiple times in a day and other times it could be 2-3 weeks with no faults.

 

Reported issue when I took car for service in May 2019. Part ordered and fitted 3 weeks later under warranty.

 

About 2 months later noticed fault occurred again. Took it back and a different part ordered. I waited 8 weeks but had no contact from them so I called and was told part had come in a few weeks ago and they were waiting for me. In that 8 weeks I noticed another fault this time with interior front passenger lights, so advised them of that too.

 

In Nov 2019, both faults still present and I emailed them about this as I knew warranty was about to expire. Due to a number of issues, car not looked at again until late Jan 2020, as one of these issues was the intermittent nature of the "Auto" control of the headlights fault, so they have never been able to see or replicate fault and I'd also been trying to video/document the fault.

 

Thankfully on the day the car was taken in to them in Jan 2020, the headlight fault occurred as we dropped it off, so one of the service guys saw the fault. But they were unable to replicate it again during the day. I had video of the interior light fault so showed them the video.

 

Interior light fitting replaced as it was determined heat/sunlight causing that fault. This issue has not resurfaced.

 

They asked me to continue to video or document the headlight fault whilst they made enquiries with manufacturer. I got them some video evidence and they sent that onto the factory.

 

We entered the lockdown in March and I had a major health issue in late April and faced a job restructure in May/June, so once I was mentally able to cope eventually arranged for them to take the car in July and they could hold it as long as they needed to to resolve the issue. When I dropped off my car there was some debate about my warranty as they asked me how I was going to pay for the repair. I said I expected the repair to be under warranty as fault occurred whilst under warranty and had failed attempts of repair under said warranty. They tried to argue that warranty expired in Nov 2019 and nothing in their notes to say warranty is being extended. I remained insistent that repair should still be under warranty. They eventually agreed and they also gave me a near new vehicle (only 150km on the clock) as a loaner. Investigation period was expected to take 1 week.

 

I eventually got the car back 3 months later in late October 2020. In that time they were able to replicate the fault on demand and worked out what was causing it, but shipping delays meant parts going to take a while to arrive. They used donor parts from a similar aged vehicle and kept retesting to ensure that was the cause whilst they waited for the new parts. All has been fine since then.

 

Yesterday morning the fault occurred again with the "Auto" function of the headlights.

 

So would like to get opinion if I would now be pushing the proverbial uphill by asking them to relook at this under warranty.




lNomNoml
  #2660433 21-Feb-2021 11:33
Get rid of the car

RunningMan
  #2660436 21-Feb-2021 11:41
Rather than a warranty repair on the car, I would be looking at the warranty/quality of the repair service. It's reasonable to expect the repair to last longer than it has.

andrewNZ
  #2660441 21-Feb-2021 11:49
Their repair did not work or the part replaced has failed.

There should have been some form of warranty on the repair to begin with.

 
 
 
 


robjg63
  #2660451 21-Feb-2021 12:24
So the donor parts were never replaced with new parts?
If so they really need to source a new replacement and fit that - i think they should be covering that under warranty as its the same problem.

Maybe the fact the part came from a similar age vehicle indicates its a common issue??

EDIT: I reread and saw that new parts were eventually fitted. Something is causing the module to fail? So the fault hasn't been found maybe - In any event the fix should have lasted more than 4 months.




traderstu
  #2660460 21-Feb-2021 12:48
Probably about time to have a serious disscussion regarding the CGA. After this amount of time without resollving the fault I think you are probbably entitled to a reund or a replacement.

 

From google:   Buying a car from a dealer | Consumer Protection https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz › cars › buyin...   Under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA), a car must be of acceptable quality. This means you can expect a car to last a reasonable amount of time. ... If the dealer refuses or fails to fix the faults, or doesn't do so in a reasonable time, then you may be able to reject the car and ask for a replacement or a refund.

 

tehgerbil
  #2660524 21-Feb-2021 14:34
I feel for the techs here, intermittent issues in a vehicle are extremely hard to troubleshoot. Chuck in the amount of plastic to access a (up to 4KM! worth of wiring..) modern wiring loom and you've got a real pain in the bottom issue to fix.

Minor issue however especially heading into winter, this is potentially issue that could drain your battery leaving you stranded is not one to mess around with!

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2660598 21-Feb-2021 16:32
Is this a European car?




kiwiharry

  #2660621 21-Feb-2021 18:49
Cheers and thanks for the responses.

Yes although not a big issue still not working as expected.

The CGA option had raised itself in my head during the last repair, due to the amount of time it was taking and it being the 3rd repair attempt, but I had to give them time and the vehicle they gave me as a loaner was probably valued 3 times the price of mine, so they were looking after me.

The car is not European. It is from one of the Asian manufacturers and was not a used import.

I'll probably flick them an email tomorrow and let them know I'm having the issue again and see what their initial response is.




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2660679 21-Feb-2021 19:29
have you tried a few autoelectricians? 




kiwiharry

  #2660726 21-Feb-2021 19:37
Batman:

have you tried a few autoelectricians? 


No. Only been dealing with the car dealer who primarily sells that make of car.

The last repair they replaced door sensors as the 15 second timer to turn off lights is triggered from an open and close of drivers door.





kiwiharry

  #2759440 12-Aug-2021 23:03
An update on this.

 

Let dealer know about the fault. There was now a new service manager so had to explain entire history again. Issue didn't arise again though until April so in May they took it in for further investigation. They had car for about 1 week and it didn't fault in their care, so we agreed for them to hold onto car for a bit longer. In the 2nd week they had it headlights did fault but again they couldn't explain why or find the cause. They had it for another week and decided they wanted to replace door sensors again in case the new parts they fitted last year were somehow faulty. I was told approx 3 weeks to get the new parts in.

 

After 4 weeks parts hadn't arrived and after thinking about things over those weeks I finally decided to formally reject the car based on the on-going issues and I didn't feel replacing the same brand new part again would really solve the issue. With the factory warranty having expired back in Nov 2019, time was well ticking on so I needed to get this put to bed.

 

After a few more weeks I eventually had a meeting with 2 senior managers, where I requested a refund or replacement car of similar age and mileage. To their credit they didn't try and talk me out of my decision to reject the car or try the "out of warranty" defence. They offered a replacement car, which I took for evaluation for 1 week and had a mechanic check it over.

 

Yes car is same make. The replacement car is 1 year newer than my old car and although model is the same it is of a higher spec, i.e. leather seats instead of fabric, dual zone AC, larger entertainment unit/screen with built in GPS etc.

 

Today I took ownership of that car. It was a direct swap.

 

I'm happy with this outcome. 




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2759452 13-Aug-2021 06:46
Nice. What is the make of the car?




cshwone
  #2759458 13-Aug-2021 07:28
Kudos to the dealership for playing fair and not making the OP jump through hoops.

Dingbatt
  #2759467 13-Aug-2021 07:54
I’m glad you got this resolved to your satisfaction.

 

I don’t think you should be afraid to say what brand of car it is. Particularly now the dealer has been shown to be able to do the right thing.




RobDickinson
  #2759473 13-Aug-2021 08:29
Thats some good customer service I think!

