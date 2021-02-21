Hi. I purchased a used car back in May 2018. The car was manufactured in 2014 and it came with balance of the 5 year factory warranty so warranty was ending in Nov 2019.

It is a bit of a long story but here is my short version.

Summer of 2018/2019 had an intermittent fault with "Auto" function of headlights. Basically headlights would not switch off automatically when locking the car. Lights supposed to switch off after 15 seconds. Issue was of such a nature that sometimes fault would occur for several days in a row or multiple times in a day and other times it could be 2-3 weeks with no faults.

Reported issue when I took car for service in May 2019. Part ordered and fitted 3 weeks later under warranty.

About 2 months later noticed fault occurred again. Took it back and a different part ordered. I waited 8 weeks but had no contact from them so I called and was told part had come in a few weeks ago and they were waiting for me. In that 8 weeks I noticed another fault this time with interior front passenger lights, so advised them of that too.

In Nov 2019, both faults still present and I emailed them about this as I knew warranty was about to expire. Due to a number of issues, car not looked at again until late Jan 2020, as one of these issues was the intermittent nature of the "Auto" control of the headlights fault, so they have never been able to see or replicate fault and I'd also been trying to video/document the fault.

Thankfully on the day the car was taken in to them in Jan 2020, the headlight fault occurred as we dropped it off, so one of the service guys saw the fault. But they were unable to replicate it again during the day. I had video of the interior light fault so showed them the video.

Interior light fitting replaced as it was determined heat/sunlight causing that fault. This issue has not resurfaced.

They asked me to continue to video or document the headlight fault whilst they made enquiries with manufacturer. I got them some video evidence and they sent that onto the factory.

We entered the lockdown in March and I had a major health issue in late April and faced a job restructure in May/June, so once I was mentally able to cope eventually arranged for them to take the car in July and they could hold it as long as they needed to to resolve the issue. When I dropped off my car there was some debate about my warranty as they asked me how I was going to pay for the repair. I said I expected the repair to be under warranty as fault occurred whilst under warranty and had failed attempts of repair under said warranty. They tried to argue that warranty expired in Nov 2019 and nothing in their notes to say warranty is being extended. I remained insistent that repair should still be under warranty. They eventually agreed and they also gave me a near new vehicle (only 150km on the clock) as a loaner. Investigation period was expected to take 1 week.

I eventually got the car back 3 months later in late October 2020. In that time they were able to replicate the fault on demand and worked out what was causing it, but shipping delays meant parts going to take a while to arrive. They used donor parts from a similar aged vehicle and kept retesting to ensure that was the cause whilst they waited for the new parts. All has been fine since then.

Yesterday morning the fault occurred again with the "Auto" function of the headlights.

So would like to get opinion if I would now be pushing the proverbial uphill by asking them to relook at this under warranty.