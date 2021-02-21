Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Tyre Suggestions For 2015 Mazda-3 Hatch
GarryP

69 posts

Master Geek


#281493 21-Feb-2021 12:42


Decisions, decisions.

 

Later this year I intend to replace tyres on said (NZ new) vehicle.

 

Current ones are Bridgestone Turanza ER33 ($256), and the wheel size is 205/60 R 16 92V. Thinking about going for Michelin Primacy 4 ($255).

 

Driving will be mainly highway as it is our weekend / holiday car. Prices are from Bridgestone and Beaurepaires websites without any deals.

 

Checking online & YouTube just becomes a mess of mainly unsubstantiated opinions both for and against the Bridgestones and Michelins, so hopefully I can get some feedback from other Mazda-3 owners about what they use.

 

It also seems to depend on where the tyres were manufactured ie same model could come from two different countries and have differing characteristics. Looking for quality, not the cheapest ones.

 

Thanks.

scuwp
3537 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660462 21-Feb-2021 12:58


Currently running GT Radial FE1's on my SP25.  Recommended by an independant tyre guy and so far after about 10,000 km I can't fault them.  Good balance of grip and looks like I should get pretty good wear.  Feel solid in the wet also.  I am not a 'racer' by any means but I also don't muck around either.   Not bad for road noise at all.   

 

Not a premium sports tyre, but good value for money option I think.   

 

Not a premium sports tyre, but good value for money option I think.  






tehgerbil
916 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2660523 21-Feb-2021 14:29


I usually run Supercats (1.5l runabout) but got a good price GT radials and was very happy indeed. Underrated tyre maker.

panther2
168 posts

Master Geek


  #2660528 21-Feb-2021 14:53


Got close to 80k on my supercar, although the local tyre shop cringed at them optilife 2 are also good value..

 
 
 
 


ilovemusic
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669949 8-Mar-2021 11:16


If you want the best for the Mazda, checkout the Michelin Pilot Sport 4, not the Primacy range.

 

A new alternative is the Maxxis range - their top VS5 is amazingly good.

WyleECoyoteNZ
904 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670039 8-Mar-2021 12:11


You could also consider Goodyear Assurance Triplemax tyres too, or you might be able to get the Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance tyres.

The downside to the Goodyear tyre's is that the Goodyear NZ website isn't the best. My previous car ran a 215/50R17 tyre and searching that size on the website didn't show the EfficientGrip tyres, but they were available as I had 2 fitted last year.

Otherwise, for something different, you could look at Nexen tyre's. I've got them as standard fit on my 2020 Kia, and have no problems with there road holding and performance.

Handsomedan
4408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2670063 8-Mar-2021 13:03


I've just had 4 new tyres on my Volvo, but they are a nice tyre - and they come in your size

 

Continental Ecocontact 6. 

 

They weren't cheap, but they were within the rough price range you stated in your original post. 

 

With that said, Bridgestone are doing a deal where you can get 25% off if you get 2 or more tyres and the Turanza is included in that. If they have worked well for you up to now, why change? 

 

 

 

 







 

 

 

 

 



Delphinus
561 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670102 8-Mar-2021 13:54


Extremely happy with my Maxxis Premitra HP5's. On my (07) Axela. Noticeably better grip wet and dry compared to others I've had.

 

https://www.maxxistyres.co.nz/tyres/passenger-and-performance/hp5-premitra

 

Fitted 17,000kms ago on front and have 4mm tread left. $150 each fitted.

