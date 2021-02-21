Decisions, decisions.

Later this year I intend to replace tyres on said (NZ new) vehicle.

Current ones are Bridgestone Turanza ER33 ($256), and the wheel size is 205/60 R 16 92V. Thinking about going for Michelin Primacy 4 ($255).

Driving will be mainly highway as it is our weekend / holiday car. Prices are from Bridgestone and Beaurepaires websites without any deals.

Checking online & YouTube just becomes a mess of mainly unsubstantiated opinions both for and against the Bridgestones and Michelins, so hopefully I can get some feedback from other Mazda-3 owners about what they use.

It also seems to depend on where the tyres were manufactured ie same model could come from two different countries and have differing characteristics. Looking for quality, not the cheapest ones.

Thanks.