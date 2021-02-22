I've always viewed cars as a depreciating asset, to spend as little as possible. Practically that has meant buying a sub 10k car and using it for like 8yrs until the cost of maintenance starts becoming a significant cost. First car in NZ was a 1999 Mazda Demio in 2008, sold for scrap in 2018. Current car a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, which also seems to be on the same path of lifecycle.
Aware can buy something like a Landrover that holds its value in theory. How do you run the sums in your head to have like a 30k vehicle? Living in S Island getting a bit of 4x4 envy..