

Nobody actually wants to own a car. It’s transport we want - if you could push a button on your watch & be where you want to be instantly, nobody would even consider owning a car. As yet, that push button tech doesn’t exist so we use other, more primitive methods of transportation.



Transport costs, that’s an immutable. Until we develop entirely new technologies, there will always be time cost involved. Add to that environmental cost, R&M, cost of capital, storage & the rest, including depreciation.



If you use your car for just under 2.5 hours every day, your asset utilisation is 10%. That really messes with true ownership costs. At this point, it’s hard to justify ownership vs TAAS.



Take that garage you park in - the one that sits empty all day until you get back home - convert it to a self-contained rental. Fund the conversion by selling your car. Now use your rental cashflow to sponsor your transport.



The appreciating asset that is a collectors car can’t really be considered a transport solution - those vehicles (XY GTHO, Cooper S, RX3 - 7, Godzilla, XU-1 etc) aren’t used as daily drivers. And you need to factor in storage cost too.



A Landrover 90 or 110 Defender is often a hedge against depreciation as they’re tough as nails & very, very hard to break. The cost of this is the crap driving experience - there’s no real comfort difference between on & off road. But when you sell your dreadfully uncomfortable Landrover brick that never let you down apart from every time you sat in it, you will get a better capital recovery than you get from most other vehicles.



The lower depreciation is factored in by free market forces. You’ll pay more for a lower-depreciating vehicle (that’s what makes them lower-depreciating) than you will for an equivalent vehicle with higher depreciation costs. Back to the calculator, increased cost of capital / interest charges.



Transportation has costs attached, the more convenient it is for us, the more it’ll cost.







