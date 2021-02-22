surfisup1000:

We have this unusual roundabout, always been a bit confused about who gives way.

I am taking the green path, turning right at multilane roundabout but in the left lane.

Due to the weird layout, I cross paths with the car taking the red path ... do I give way, or do they?

I think , maybe I have to giveway , because the other car is in the right lane (even if they are further back and they can see me but I can't see them so well?). But, the road code doesn't really say you have to giveway to cars in the right lane in this situation.

But if I do giveway, cars behind me get upset. And if I don't giveway, the car taking the red path gets upset (unusual for a roundabout left lane to be a right turn lane). So, I lose out in either case but was wondering the correct rule.