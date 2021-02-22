Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Multilane Roundabout, who gives way?
surfisup1000

5067 posts

Uber Geek


#281514 22-Feb-2021 14:52
We have this unusual roundabout, always been a bit confused about who gives way. 

 

I am taking the green path, turning right at multilane roundabout but in the left lane. 

 

Due to the weird layout, I cross paths with the car taking the red path ... do I give way, or do they?

 

I think , maybe I have to giveway , because the other car is in the right lane (even if they are further back and they can see me but I can't see them so well?). But, the road code doesn't really say you have to giveway to cars in the right lane in this situation. 

 

But if I do giveway, cars behind me get upset.  And if I don't giveway, the car taking the red path gets upset (unusual for a roundabout left lane to be a right turn lane). So, I lose out in either case but was wondering the correct rule. 

 

 

 

 

 

thewabbit
80 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2661133 22-Feb-2021 14:57
Give way to your right - so you give way

Jase2985
11509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661134 22-Feb-2021 14:59
you give way as they are coming from your right and you will likely have to cross their path. dont worry about those behind you.

 

99 times out of 100 the car in the right hand lane (the red one) will be going right. not right the way round the roundabout and back the way they came from, so will have to cross your lane to exit.

surfisup1000

5067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661135 22-Feb-2021 15:02
Jase2985:

 

you give way as they are coming from your right and you will likely have to cross their path. dont worry about those behind you.

 

99 times out of 100 the car in the right hand lane (the red one) will be going right. not right the way round the roundabout and back the way they came from, so will have to cross your lane to exit.

 

 

Yes, it is as I was thinking, but, stopping in the middle of the roundabout pisses off a lot of people , especially when you have to wait a long time for the traffic on the right to clear. 

 

 



thewabbit
80 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2661136 22-Feb-2021 15:04
surfisup1000:

 

Jase2985:

 

you give way as they are coming from your right and you will likely have to cross their path. dont worry about those behind you.

 

99 times out of 100 the car in the right hand lane (the red one) will be going right. not right the way round the roundabout and back the way they came from, so will have to cross your lane to exit.

 

 

Yes, it is as I was thinking, but, stopping in the middle of the roundabout pisses off a lot of people , especially when you have to wait a long time for the traffic on the right to clear. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I hope you're not stopping in the middle of the roundabout.... you should be waiting at the entrance until it is clear/safe to enter the intersection

jarledb
Webhead
2793 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661139 22-Feb-2021 15:08
I think allowing the left lane to go right in that round about it pretty stupid if there is a lot of traffic typically going straight through the round about.

 

Having just the right lane going right would fix the problem of people getting stuck in the left lane wanting to go right.

surfisup1000

5067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661145 22-Feb-2021 15:17
jarledb:

 

I think allowing the left lane to go right in that round about it pretty stupid if there is a lot of traffic typically going straight through the round about.

 

Having just the right lane going right would fix the problem of people getting stuck in the left lane wanting to go right.

 

 

I agree,  I've not seen this layout elsewhere.  I suspect they made it like this because it is difficult to change lanes after exiting the roundabout (other drivers block you out). 

Jase2985
11509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661146 22-Feb-2021 15:20
jarledb:

 

I think allowing the left lane to go right in that round about it pretty stupid if there is a lot of traffic typically going straight through the round about.

 

Having just the right lane going right would fix the problem of people getting stuck in the left lane wanting to go right.

 

 

the left lane wouldn't go anywhere then as the left turn is a slip lane before the roundabout. its likely like that as its busy going in that direction (right/straight through).

 

 



decibel
198 posts

Master Geek


  #2661163 22-Feb-2021 15:47
I think it is the same as any multi-lane road. 

 

The person on the right indicates and if you have left a 2 second gap as you should have done, (s)he just merges over into your lane .

froob
629 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2661172 22-Feb-2021 16:01
There has to be an error in the design of the roundabout, surely? If you look at the next entry point, it says the right hand land is only allowed to turn right (and not go straight), which seems inconsistent with what the red car is apparently allowed to do. Maybe I'm missing something.

I hate multi-lane roundabouts...

fearandloathing
352 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661174 22-Feb-2021 16:04
I would say it should be clear the direction of the vehicle is going from where the driver approaching from the right is looking. If you are not sure of the path the driver approaching from the right is taking, you shouldn't be entering the intersection. Compounded by New Zealand drivers inability to indicate.

Behodar
8215 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661175 22-Feb-2021 16:06
froob: There has to be an error in the design of the roundabout, surely? If you look at the next entry point, it says the right hand land is only allowed to turn right (and not go straight), which seems inconsistent with what the red car is apparently allowed to do. Maybe I'm missing something.

 

I think the thought process is that the 'straight' exit is slightly offset from pure straight and is therefore technically a right turn... but I think most people would probably consider it as straight!

shk292
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2661291 22-Feb-2021 19:35
Jase2985:

 

jarledb:

 

I think allowing the left lane to go right in that round about it pretty stupid if there is a lot of traffic typically going straight through the round about.

 

Having just the right lane going right would fix the problem of people getting stuck in the left lane wanting to go right.

 

 

the left lane wouldn't go anywhere then as the left turn is a slip lane before the roundabout. its likely like that as its busy going in that direction (right/straight through).

 

 

 

 

I think he means the left lane that the green arrow starts in - it would be a lot simpler if this was straight ahead only.  There's no slip lane on this road

Batman
Mad Scientist
27677 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661353 22-Feb-2021 19:56
Answer is nobody gives way.

The right lane has a right turn only road markings

Edit - Oops didn't see red arrow.. Hmmm now I'm confused




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MadEngineer
2990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2661439 22-Feb-2021 20:45
Very simple.

 

Give way to traffic from your right.  End of.

 

If it were me I'd be aiming for the right hand lane if I'm taking the 2nd (or third if I was using it as a 180) exit.  Left lane if I'm taking the first exit.

 

If there's so much traffic that all the lanes are used from all entries and you're stuck in a less desirable lane then I'd be entering very cautiously trying to aim for a gap to merge with and allowing traffic that I may cut off to have right of way.  Watch their indicators - don't cut off someone that's indicating left. Turn your head around and make it obvious what you're doing

 

 

 

As an aside some great examples here: UK Dash Cameras - YouTube - their roundabouts are pretty busy so you really do have to be entering from the correct lane.  A lot of it however is arrogance where the dash cam driver can see the idiot in front of them doing something they shouldn't yet speed up to make the situation worse.

 

 

 

Pps, this one has to be a personal favourite: https://goo.gl/maps/9Vz51qqKcV46mn748 start from the position of the link and navigate through like you want to go straight through (going south from SH1 and exiting onto Redwood Street)




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Bung
4482 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661446 22-Feb-2021 20:59
Entering cautiously is all well and good but there is always the hero that arrives late after green is already in the roundabout. Speedy red car may want out but is changing lanes and has the usual responsibility "must not move from a lane until he or she has first ascertained that the manoeuvre may be made safely."

