I will soon be in the market for an e-bike.

One of my main selection criteria is that I’d like to sit as upright as possible when riding (like the majority of Dutch commuter cyclists, and unlike Tour de France participants). I’m 190cm tall.

Cursory looks in the past have shown this to be a bit of challenge. Typically the bike styles I have seen available in NZ I have had to bend down to reach the handle-bars.

Before I start pestering physical store staff, I’m hoping to get some guidance here on what I could/should look for, e.g.

Frame-size for someone of my height, closely followed by

Handle-bar height

Feasibility of fitting a longer stem to the handlebars (keeping in mind cables and stuff)

Am I dreaming? I’ll never be able to find a bike like that

What else is good, what else to avoid.

Thanks.