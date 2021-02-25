Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)How fast can you push a 32kmh assisted mid drive ebike by applying leg power via cleats etc.?
Hi

 

Maybe a slightly odd topic name but hard to distill.. I've got a rear hub bike that is falling apart and I'm looking at replacing it with a mid-drive for a more natural feel and general performance advantages.  My current bike is a NZ branded (smartmotion pacer) bike with a 300w rear hub operated via cadance (the torque sensor went early on).  With this unit, the motor will stop at around 35-38kmh and beyond that its leg power... I can push along at about 44kmh as a result with cleats.

 

So, is it possible to get a mid-drive bike that has assistance to 32kmh to get closer to 40?  Any one got any experience?  I like the giant with max speed of 45kmh but that is assisted to that speed so working it would make it go too fast... 

 

Thanks,

 

Chris

You can always get the giant and turn down the power




I have a shimano mid-drive bike and confirm the assistance just stops at 32km/h.

 

I gather in europe they are topped out at 25 km/h - I think we get the american 20mph limit - which is 32km/h.

 

I saw a couple of hacks.

 

There were some mentions of software hacks - not sure who/how you get hold of these.

 

There was a little black box thing that cost something like 100 euro.

 

Cheapest DIY was this:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8feemzxKS1U

 

Basically you move the speed sensor from the wheel to the pedal crank. The speedo on the bike would be useless, but the software would be counting pedal revolutions rather than wheel revolutions so the motor is tricked into carrying on.




Batman: You can always get the giant and turn down the power

 

I'm also trying to counter the cost at $6200 for the 21 model!



robjg63:

 

I have a shimano mid-drive bike and confirm the assistance just stops at 32km/h.

 

I gather in europe they are topped out at 25 km/h - I think we get the american 20mph limit - which is 32km/h.

 

I saw a couple of hacks.

 

There were some mentions of software hacks - not sure who/how you get hold of these.

 

There was a little black box thing that cost something like 100 euro.

 

Cheapest DIY was this:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8feemzxKS1U

 

Basically you move the speed sensor from the wheel to the pedal crank. The speedo on the bike would be useless, but the software would be counting pedal revolutions rather than wheel revolutions so the motor is tricked into carrying on.

 

 

so at 32kmh, the assistance stops but if you put your legs in to it and worked up a sweat, could you make it go faster or are you at max heart rate/cadence at that speed?

Benoire:

 

robjg63:

 

I have a shimano mid-drive bike and confirm the assistance just stops at 32km/h.

 

I gather in europe they are topped out at 25 km/h - I think we get the american 20mph limit - which is 32km/h.

 

I saw a couple of hacks.

 

There were some mentions of software hacks - not sure who/how you get hold of these.

 

There was a little black box thing that cost something like 100 euro.

 

Cheapest DIY was this:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8feemzxKS1U

 

Basically you move the speed sensor from the wheel to the pedal crank. The speedo on the bike would be useless, but the software would be counting pedal revolutions rather than wheel revolutions so the motor is tricked into carrying on.

 

 

so at 32kmh, the assistance stops but if you put your legs in to it and worked up a sweat, could you make it go faster or are you at max heart rate/cadence at that speed?

 

 

Without any of the hacks above?

 

The assistance just switches off - If your legs/heart etc are up to it you can pedal as fast as you can. Probably depends on the gears the bike has. The mid drives dont normally have extra gear sets on the crank - so 8-9 speed for example. But when the assistance stops it suddenly feels pretty difficult. Some people have said (erroneously) that the bikes slow down. It does feel that way - but not true. e-bikes are also a bit heavier so without assistance you have to put in a bit more effort.




yeah just max assistance and then pedal hard... I get my heart rate up to ~180ish when I ride my ebike as I'm dragging a 26Kg bike without assistance doing anything more... I am trying to see if I can achieve the same outcome without spending the large amounts of cash for the 45kmh versions!

Benoire:

 

Batman: You can always get the giant and turn down the power

 

I'm also trying to counter the cost at $6200 for the 21 model!

 

 

Do you, or any family or friends, work for/members of one of the organisations that can get them ok discounts off e-bikes from Evo Cycles? The mid-drive 45km/h Giant I'm looking at comes down from $6,300 to $5,500 (and similar with the equivalent Trek) with the 'Workplace cycle initiative', which offers a fairly decent range of bikes (some discounts better than others). 



Yeah I probably do, I couldn't be bothered to negotiate our internal Auckland Transport homepage cos its hard.  Either way, I'm looking at as cheap as possible as I will no doubt have issues and further damage.

Benoire:

 

Batman: You can always get the giant and turn down the power

 

I'm also trying to counter the cost at $6200 for the 21 model!

 

 

you gotta love covid for pushing up not just house but bike prices

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/APB1EN9AA/title/giant-2019-quick-e--e-bike

 

 




