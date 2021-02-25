Hi

Maybe a slightly odd topic name but hard to distill.. I've got a rear hub bike that is falling apart and I'm looking at replacing it with a mid-drive for a more natural feel and general performance advantages. My current bike is a NZ branded (smartmotion pacer) bike with a 300w rear hub operated via cadance (the torque sensor went early on). With this unit, the motor will stop at around 35-38kmh and beyond that its leg power... I can push along at about 44kmh as a result with cleats.

So, is it possible to get a mid-drive bike that has assistance to 32kmh to get closer to 40? Any one got any experience? I like the giant with max speed of 45kmh but that is assisted to that speed so working it would make it go too fast...

Thanks,

Chris