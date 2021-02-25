MintyFresh:

Always go to a dealer with three things in mind:

1. "What's your best deal on this?" - hope that they will either offer a better price or throw in some extras like a tub liner

2. "Nah, I'll just leave it - I'm just not prepared to pay that much" - be prepared to walk away...don't get emotionally attached to a brand/model

3. Have a backup plan for a different vehicle. Go somewhere else and look at a similar vehicle that you can try 1 & 2 with...

Toyota have a "no haggling" policy. Their best price is the sticker.