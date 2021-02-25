MintyFresh:

Hi Guys,
Been reading a number of helpful posts on here that address haggling with dealers in price. Wanted to discuss haggling 'sale' prices.
I'm in the market for a ute, the brands have a RRP on their models eg 50k which are usually on their main brand site. The franchisees then have 'sale' prices, say 36k... You never see them selling at their RRP. To me these 'sale' prices aren't actually discounts, every franchisee has the same 'discount'.
My question is, in your experience, are dealers negotiable beyond they're supposed 'sale' prices? Anyone got numbers on how much?
Thanks!