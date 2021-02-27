Hi people,
We are looking to get a very vanilla Ranger or BT50 in the next 18 months or so. Basically we are after the lowest cost 4WD, double cab, auto, 3.2L possible.
We are looking at towing a 2.5T caravan (dry)for 12-18 months. From what I have read these trucks seem like the best bet. I have considered the other types (LDV, Triton, Hilux, old Q7, M3, Jeeps), for this specific purpose the fords/Mazda’s seem like the money shot.
I’m comparing used cars and the depreciation is very mild on these trucks so I’m interested in exploring new options. We would only have the truck for 2 years and then sell up.
Do Ford or Mazda have annual sales / run outs / field day deals that I should look forward to? If so what kind of discounts are possible? When do the demos typically go on sale?
We are in Wellington - happy to pick one up where ever.