The ranger is expected to get an mid cycle refresh soon. (launched late 2021, available for purchase late 2022 - May be delayed somewhat).

https://www.carsguide.com.au/car-news/2022-ford-ranger-what-we-know-so-far-about-the-new-toyota-hilux-rival-and-volkswagen-amarok

3.2 Diesel is expected to be dropped from the lineup, So if you specifically want that, you will need to buy before that, or pick up a run out vehicle.

Regarding people suggesting other utes, The ranger has an approximately 100mm longer wheelbase than the rest of the thai built utes (rear axle further back), which is good for towing stability, and distributing weight between the two axles. This makes it an obvious pick for this application. Main downside of using the thai built utes for heavy towing is the long rear overhang, and the ranger is best in class in this regard.

Should note that the cab+ version of the ranger has 100mm less rear overhang than the double cab, so would be better if OP could get away with it.

Should be aware that in the ranger top gear(s)? Can't be used while towing heavy stuff. (Always use S mode while towing heavy).

And with, as with all the thai built utes the GCM is 6000kg, so despite being rated for 3,500kg towing, this amount is only accessible with the tow vehicle pritty much empty, so in most use cases, 3000kg is the real world limit.



OP's 2000kg dry caravan, could well be something like 2500kg with tank's full & loaded for touring. Well within the limits above, but close enough to treat the situation with respect.





Obviously something bigger like a (now sold out) Landcruiser 200 would be a better tow vehicle than a ranger, but it comes in at over double the cost.

In general double cab utes are designed to have roughly half their payload (five adults) in the cab. Tow-bar is well behind the rear axle so Hitching up a trailer with something like a 250kg nose weight, and putting a bunch of stuff in the tray can have the rear axle near it's limit, while reduce the load on the front axle. Moving weight in the ute forward in this situation is very desirable.

Also a rear suspension upgrade could be considered to manage rear sag. Terrain tamer parabolic leaf springs are available for this model and may well be worth a look, along with upgraded shock's.