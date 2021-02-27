scottjpalmer

What a treat!
Large-scale RC model?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Worked with a guy that did security in the Aussie Air Force years ago and he said they use to get the odd B52 parked up on a visit.
These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.
They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.
Was supposed to fly over Wellington too but didn't, bit of a shame for those that made the trip to vantage points in Wellington to see it..
These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.
They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.
Nothing like a bit of radiation to fry the eyeballs and other eyeball sized genitalia!
On a serious note, that's a massive RADHAZ safety issue & the whoever left the system on after flight should have been slammed. Most aircraft radar systems are only to be used once airborne due to the RF power these things spew out. Usually they're tied to the weight on wheels switches, so will only transmit once the aircraft has lifted off.
I'm sorry, but the guy was lying to you. There is absolutely no way that what you have described above happened.
These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.
They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.
Yup. There's so much wrong in that story that it could be a Trump press statement.
These models had a radar operated rear gun turret, which they said was quite scary walking near it at night time, as it use to follow them.
They usually got a USAF staff member to go inside it and turn it off.
I'm sorry, but the guy was lying to you. There is absolutely no way that what you have described above happened.
Fair enough ... am only going on what was said to me.
Mind you, the guy was a typical loud mouth aussie.
Ge0rge: I'm sorry, but the guy was lying to you. There is absolutely no way that what you have described above happened.
Yup. There's so much wrong in that story that it could be a Trump press statement.
Was supposed to fly over Wellington too but didn't, bit of a shame for those that made the trip to vantage points in Wellington to see it..
Lots of people in Wellington seemed to have a slightly different expectation of what was going to happen. Lots seemed to think it was going to be some sort of low level flights over the City and the Hutt - that was never planned, and could never happen.
The flyover was planned to track to the airport and then head to Masterton just as the flight plan published by the US Embassy showed. I went up Mt Vic with the expectation of this occuring at maybe 3000-5000ft. It ended up tracking 15nm south of the airport at 10,000 ft due to other traffic.
Seems a combination of PR from the Embassy that was maybe a little too enthusiastic and people having some idea that it was going to be a low level flight was a bad combination. There were certainly lots of people at Petone beach expecting a plane to fly over.
Bung: "Due to other traffic" I would have thought that Wellington traffic these days would be less than it used to be. Previous flights such as the Mosquito and the RAF Vulcan ex Hong Kong managed in the past. Probably just not properly organised.
Have also seen comment that delayed/late with undefined eta. So any slot they had planned went out the window and normal sequencing possibly took over
Bit of a crikey moment. 3.. yep 3 (zoikes!) KC135 tankers that arrived in Brisbane the last couple of days come across as a 3-ship to give it gas. Seems to say it was direct from Guam and had a long trip ahead to return (perhaps to Amberley for Tasman exercise on now or Northern Territory)
I'm stunned that this aircraft flew from Guam to do 3 fly-bys and then simply returned to its base.
I'm also stunned that people chose to protest its presence as they said it was glorifying war. Each to their own, I guess.
