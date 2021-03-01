I've just purchased a 2013 Subaru Impreza (japanese import) and am looking for recommendations to replace the double DIN head unit. Ideally looking for the following:
- Android auto
- Reverse camera included (or available to purchase separately)
- Bluetooth / USB / Aux etc
Would prefer a more well known brand rather than Domain, Adayo etc. Are Sony, Kenwood, JVC all much of a muchness?
Many thanks in advance! I'm ok with tech but don't know much about car audio and have never purchased a head unit before.
(PS - I've had a look and haven't come upon a recent similar thread but I may have missed something)