About 6 months ago I upgraded from a Mitsibushi OEM non-fancy radio to a Pioneer Double DIM Radio (Pioneer DMH-Z5350BT). My main issue with the OEM Radio was that it didn't connect properly via Bluetooth, it was starting to lose its radio frequencies, and it was a bit dated. I decided to upgrade to a Pioneer after some advice from the installer.

No Regrets at all, when I got it they installed the additional harness which allowed it to still connect to my Steering Wheel Controls which was a must.

The best thing I like about the Pioneer is that it has Andriod Auto, and also included Spotify built into the head unit. While (yes) you need to have Spotify installed on your phone, it allowed me to easily control the Spotify playback via Bluetooth with the Song name and information displaying. With Spotify built-in, it uses Bluetooth so I don't have to even take my phone out of my pocket which is a bonus.

Android Auto for me is a must-have if I was to ever upgrade my radio/car. While I don't use it that often (as traffic/getting lost isn't an issue for me), when going on trips it works great for directions and Google Assistant is great for sending texts on the go.

The Pioneer supports reversing camera - sorry, I don't know what it is like as my car has it built into the Reversing Mirror.

The only real nuisance is that as others have said, touch controls suck especially when changing the volume. However not really an issue for me, as I use my Steering Wheel controls all the time. It also has a handy Mute/Unmute Button on the screen allowing me to easily mute the speakers at the tap of a button.

Something to consider with Android Auto is whether you want to go wired or get a head unit that supports wireless Android Auto. Obviously, the difference is that one you need to plug in your phone, while the other does it via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. When choosing the Headset I decided it wasn't worth (to me) the extra $$$ to get the wireless one, as I have backed this on Indigego (AA Wireless) which provides the feature (hopefully) at a much cheaper price.