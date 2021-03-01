Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Please recommend me a double DIN head unit for a Subaru Impreza (Japanese import)
mattyb

234 posts

Master Geek


#282610 1-Mar-2021 12:44
I've just purchased a 2013 Subaru Impreza (japanese import) and am looking for recommendations to replace the double DIN head unit. Ideally looking for the following:

- Android auto
- Reverse camera included (or available to purchase separately)
- Bluetooth / USB / Aux etc

Would prefer a more well known brand rather than Domain, Adayo etc. Are Sony, Kenwood, JVC all much of a muchness?

Many thanks in advance! I'm ok with tech but don't know much about car audio and have never purchased a head unit before.

(PS - I've had a look and haven't come upon a recent similar thread but I may have missed something)

 1 | 2
Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666263 1-Mar-2021 14:27
I think Kenwood and JVC actually are the same company.

 

There's another thread here:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=161804

 

That thread starts in 2015, so refer to posts at the end of the thread for models etc, as models have changed, and Android Auto and/or Car Play has become more standard except at the low end.

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2666351 1-Mar-2021 17:05
I have Android Auto'd a few cars now.

 

I have purchased three JVC's - current model is KW-M750BT.

 

I have also purchased the Sony XAV-AX3000.

 

The JVC has more setup features and software tweaks available. The Sony has hardware track forward and back buttons and a slightly better screen. I waited until they come on sale (either Repco or Supercheap) and generally got them for around the $450 mark (although one of the JVC's was cheaper than that I think).

 

Let me know if you need more info around fitting them.

 

Cheers, Matt.

 

 




mattyb

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2666656 2-Mar-2021 10:48
Thanks for the responses so far.

 

Thinking about it further I'm actually reconsidering if I actually need Android Auto - and may just go for a lower priced unit instead. The analogy I'm thinking of is along the same lines as a TV - forget the onboard software and just get a good performing unit and use more-often-replaced devices (phone or streaming device) as the upgrade path.

 

Does anyone have any experience/insight with regards to the following units? They look reasonable deals, particularly with cameras included (as I'll need one):

 

 

 

https://drivingsound.co.nz/product/jvc-kw-v250bt-av-unit-bluetooth-camera-package/

 

https://drivingsound.co.nz/product/kenwood-ddx-4019bt-bluetooth-av-unit-with-camera-deal/

 

https://drivingsound.co.nz/product/pioneer-avh-a215bt-av-unit-with-camera-deal/

 

 

 

Many thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 



shk292
2345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2666762 2-Mar-2021 12:53
I think you have your analogy wrong. Surely the beauty of Android auto is that it keeps you up to date with whatever apps etc are available. Having recently updated my car unit, I'd never go back and I think saving a couple of hundred is a false economy here

mattyb

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2666763 2-Mar-2021 13:00
shk292: I think you have your analogy wrong. Surely the beauty of Android auto is that it keeps you up to date with whatever apps etc are available. Having recently updated my car unit, I'd never go back and I think saving a couple of hundred is a false economy here


Interesting point, thanks @shk292. I was hoping someone would come up with a good counter argument to check my thinking.

What do you use your Android Auto unit for? Keen to understand what the use cases are and how they translate to my needs - which to be honest are fairly basic at this stage - hands free calling, ability to stream podcasts/listen to music etc.

trig42
5332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2666764 2-Mar-2021 13:02
shk292: I think you have your analogy wrong. Surely the beauty of Android auto is that it keeps you up to date with whatever apps etc are available. Having recently updated my car unit, I'd never go back and I think saving a couple of hundred is a false economy here

 

Agree with this.

 

If you have an Android Auto/Carplay headunit, it acts like a monitor, and your phone like the smarts.

 

I don't think I could go back to a non AA/CP head unit now.

Senecio
1489 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2666774 2-Mar-2021 13:41
I couldn't go back to a non AA/CP unit now. The integration for Music/Podcasts/Audio Books and Navigation is just so seamless with AA/CP. It is a far better experience than any entertainment unit I've used previously 



hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2666776 2-Mar-2021 13:48
Yep. Same here. Maps, music is seamless. A few little niggles but AA is so good for general day to day use.




shk292
2345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2666808 2-Mar-2021 15:18
As the others really, maps with live traffic are essential for my Auckland commute, and the ability to easily add or change destination with voice control. Other than that, I listen to audio books and Spotify, with the ability to control these on the touch screen and switch between apps easily
The big difference with AA is the ability to legally and easily control how you use the phone while you're driving. This even extends to listening to and replying to text messages by voice control

mattyb

234 posts

Master Geek


  #2667692 4-Mar-2021 12:01
Thanks everyone. Appreciate all the feedback on the integration that Android Auto provides! I probably need to go into a store and have a play with a unit and see for myself.... will do that.

Cheers

Dynamic
3360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667707 4-Mar-2021 13:15
I've had two cheaper JVC units (non android auto) where I have had to reset the Bluetooth more than once through the menus, and then reconnect the phones.  That was my only gripe.

 

A recent imported vehicle purchase came with a full touch screen double-din unit (can't remember the brand).  Personally I'd never buy one.  When reaching for the volume control when driving, you need a physical knob IMHO so your concentration does not need to leave the road ahead.




Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2667800 4-Mar-2021 16:15
Dynamic:

 

I've had two cheaper JVC units (non android auto) where I have had to reset the Bluetooth more than once through the menus, and then reconnect the phones.  That was my only gripe.

 

A recent imported vehicle purchase came with a full touch screen double-din unit (can't remember the brand).  Personally I'd never buy one.  When reaching for the volume control when driving, you need a physical knob IMHO so your concentration does not need to leave the road ahead.

 

 

I have a Nakamichi one and it's around 5 years old now. 

 

I agree on the physical knobs/buttons aspect - min has these and it can make life a lot easier when driving. Less distraction and all that. 

 

Mine over the last year or two has started to show its age and this is where I get concerned...like an old cheap PC, the thing gets slow and locks up occasionally, meaning I have to reset it manually, with a pen/pin on the recessed reset button. 

 

I then have to re-pair bluetooth, set the time re-scan radio stations etc etc etc. Annoying. I would imagine a more sophisticated unit with Apple Car Play or Android Auto would be even more susceptible to ageing...

 

 




prevaljo
126 posts

Master Geek


  #2667918 4-Mar-2021 20:24
I bought a Panasonic one a few years ago it's been great.  While researching the purchase I noted a number of comments by reviewers on the size of the on screen "buttons/keys" and difficulty using them while driving.  Didn't really think much about it.  After a couple of years I got the unit integrated with the control pad on the steering column which I should have done when I first had it installed.  One issue I currently have (OK not an issue just an annoyance) is that as each new cellphone iteration makes advances with Bluetooth the Panasonic has lost some of the nice to haves when using Bluetooth, it still connects and plays but doesn't show track and artist detail, and the controls now reside with the phone rather than the control pad on the steering wheel minor inconvenience. 

Handle9
7576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667935 4-Mar-2021 20:42
Handsomedan:

Dynamic:


I've had two cheaper JVC units (non android auto) where I have had to reset the Bluetooth more than once through the menus, and then reconnect the phones.  That was my only gripe.


A recent imported vehicle purchase came with a full touch screen double-din unit (can't remember the brand).  Personally I'd never buy one.  When reaching for the volume control when driving, you need a physical knob IMHO so your concentration does not need to leave the road ahead.



I have a Nakamichi one and it's around 5 years old now. 


I agree on the physical knobs/buttons aspect - min has these and it can make life a lot easier when driving. Less distraction and all that. 


Mine over the last year or two has started to show its age and this is where I get concerned...like an old cheap PC, the thing gets slow and locks up occasionally, meaning I have to reset it manually, with a pen/pin on the recessed reset button. 


I then have to re-pair bluetooth, set the time re-scan radio stations etc etc etc. Annoying. I would imagine a more sophisticated unit with Apple Car Play or Android Auto would be even more susceptible to ageing...


 



Not really. Carplay and Android auto are basically just projection systems. The overhead on them isn't huge, all the heavy lifting is done on your phone.

I've got a fairly crappy Android headunit in my truck. It's very laggy but usable. When I use Android auto (which is ok) or my wife uses carplay (which excellent) it is snappy and very responsive.

kinginvercargill
106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667979 4-Mar-2021 23:04
About 6 months ago I upgraded from a Mitsibushi OEM non-fancy radio to a Pioneer Double DIM Radio (Pioneer DMH-Z5350BT). My main issue with the OEM Radio was that it didn't connect properly via Bluetooth, it was starting to lose its radio frequencies, and it was a bit dated. I decided to upgrade to a Pioneer after some advice from the installer.

 

No Regrets at all, when I got it they installed the additional harness which allowed it to still connect to my Steering Wheel Controls which was a must.

 

The best thing I like about the Pioneer is that it has Andriod Auto, and also included Spotify built into the head unit. While (yes) you need to have Spotify installed on your phone, it allowed me to easily control the Spotify playback via Bluetooth with the Song name and information displaying. With Spotify built-in, it uses Bluetooth so I don't have to even take my phone out of my pocket which is a bonus.

 

Android Auto for me is a must-have if I was to ever upgrade my radio/car. While I don't use it that often (as traffic/getting lost isn't an issue for me), when going on trips it works great for directions and Google Assistant is great for sending texts on the go.

 

The Pioneer supports reversing camera - sorry, I don't know what it is like as my car has it built into the Reversing Mirror. 

 

The only real nuisance is that as others have said, touch controls suck especially when changing the volume. However not really an issue for me, as I use my Steering Wheel controls all the time. It also has a handy Mute/Unmute Button on the screen allowing me to easily mute the speakers at the tap of a button.

 

Something to consider with Android Auto is whether you want to go wired or get a head unit that supports wireless Android Auto. Obviously, the difference is that one you need to plug in your phone, while the other does it via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. When choosing the Headset I decided it wasn't worth (to me) the extra $$$ to get the wireless one, as I have backed this on Indigego (AA Wireless) which provides the feature (hopefully) at a much cheaper price.

