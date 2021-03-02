Funny tweet to announce the 8,000KG payload build.
Worth a watch if you like eating hats.
Edit: Oh and some details about the merger - I really just liked the tweet :)
So brilliant. Shares are bound to take off and go stratospheric.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I wish I had a decent chunk of money to invest. :-/
SaltyNZ:
I wish I had a decent chunk of money to invest. :-/
You can invest in shares listed on NASDAQ via Sharesies - which doesn’t require a large chunk of money.
eracode:
You can invest in shares listed on NASDAQ via Sharesies - which doesn’t require a large chunk of money.
Do they take care of the tax?
I couldn't figure out from that announcement - who are they merging with?
It would be great if NZ can get behind the idea of launching a Trekka as payload on the first test flight.
Kookoo:
I couldn't figure out from that announcement - who are they merging with?
They're doing a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) - Vector Acquisition Corporation (now trading as VACQU)
VACQU will then change its name to Rocket Lab USA, Inc, and it's Nasdaq ticker symbol will be RKLB
Sidestep:
They're doing a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) - Vector Acquisition Corporation (now trading as VACQU)
VACQU will then change its name to Rocket Lab USA, Inc, and it's Nasdaq ticker symbol will be RKLB
This is basically the way many companies in the US are choosing to go public, as the due diligence requirements are less and the speed is faster,
There are lots of Private equity and VC companies that are forming and listing SPACs, and then going out to find actual target companies to float, its an alternative to investing directly in the company and the running a regular IPO...
Fred99:
It would be great if NZ can get behind the idea of launching a Trekka as payload on the first test flight.
NZ couldn't get behind them when they were just a couple of guys and a vision. It's a bit late now.
Sidestep:
According to my financial advisor, SPAC’s are dodgy-as, so be very careful and do your due diligence before investing in one. His comments weren’t made in relation to rocket lab. ‘Dodgy-as’ is my interpretation of what he said.
BlinkyBill:
According to my financial advisor, SPAC’s are dodgy-as, so be very careful and do your due diligence before investing in one. His comments weren’t made in relation to rocket lab. ‘Dodgy-as’ is my interpretation of what he said.
Did he say why in particular?
I like Rocket Lab as a company, I'm a fan - but I'm not really a fan of how they're going about this.
Reverse merging to an existing 'shell company' that's already NASDAQ listed may be legal and faster, but it's shady as, imo. It also makes one wonder whether they were passed over for an underwrite for an proper IPO.
These shell companies are made and run specifically for this purpose, and this merger is more like a purchase of the shell company for fees and likely something of a premium in terms of share allocations - which of course haven't been made public.
There's only something like 18% of shares making into the public sphere (may be wrong have only seen a few articles on this so far) - the remainder being retained by existing investors from previous rounds, and whatever allocation the owner of the Vector Acquisitions Corp shell get.
Given the current investment climate and the fact that money is sloshing all over the place, I'm sure the shares will do well - but in terms of longer term it won't take much for one of the existing investors to dump a bunch of shares and totally dilute the stock.
If they do the shares could drop below the initial stake price - which is not what I'd want to see for RKLB.
Elon Musk tweeted about this “Green eggs and SPAC”.
Good summary grimwulf. I haven’t actually looked into rocket lab myself, but I would need serious convincing and advice before dishing out some of my money to the speculators.
duckDecoy:
eracode:
You can invest in shares listed on NASDAQ via Sharesies - which doesn’t require a large chunk of money.
Do they take care of the tax?
Yes, they do.
Eracode, that is pretty poor advice, as it is incomplete.
Sharesies pays 33%, if your tax obligation is less than that then you will need to process an adjustment. If you own more than $50k of foreign shares (except certain AU shares) you are subject to FIF tax arrangements and Sharesies, obviously, doesn’t manage that.
I think that when it comes to tax, you need accuracy. See your accountant.