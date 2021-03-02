Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Rocket Lab is merging, going public and building a 8,000KG payload rocket
KrazyKid

1141 posts

Uber Geek


#282623 2-Mar-2021 10:40
Send private message

Funny tweet to announce the 8,000KG payload build.

 

Worth a watch if you like eating hats.

 

 

 

Edit: Oh and some details about the merger - I really just liked the tweet :)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6234 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2666661 2-Mar-2021 10:54
Send private message

So brilliant. Shares are bound to take off and go stratospheric.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

SaltyNZ
6165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2666672 2-Mar-2021 11:02
Send private message

I wish I had a decent chunk of money to invest. :-/




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6234 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2666674 2-Mar-2021 11:06
Send private message

SaltyNZ:

 

I wish I had a decent chunk of money to invest. :-/

 

 

You can invest in shares listed on NASDAQ via Sharesies - which doesn’t require a large chunk of money.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2666775 2-Mar-2021 13:42
Send private message

eracode:

 

SaltyNZ:

 

I wish I had a decent chunk of money to invest. :-/

 

 

You can invest in shares listed on NASDAQ via Sharesies - which doesn’t require a large chunk of money.

 

 

Do they take care of the tax? 

Kookoo
550 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2666780 2-Mar-2021 13:56
Send private message

I couldn't figure out from that announcement - who are they merging with?




Hello, Ground!

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666784 2-Mar-2021 14:14
Send private message

It would be great if NZ can get behind the idea of launching a Trekka as payload on the first test flight.

Sidestep
983 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2666786 2-Mar-2021 14:27
Send private message

Kookoo:

 

I couldn't figure out from that announcement - who are they merging with?

 

 

They're doing a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) - Vector Acquisition Corporation (now trading as VACQU)
VACQU will then change its name to Rocket Lab USA, Inc, and it's Nasdaq ticker symbol will be RKLB



wellygary
6621 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666805 2-Mar-2021 15:10
Send private message

Sidestep:

 

Kookoo:

 

I couldn't figure out from that announcement - who are they merging with?

 

 

They're doing a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) - Vector Acquisition Corporation (now trading as VACQU)
VACQU will then change its name to Rocket Lab USA, Inc, and it's Nasdaq ticker symbol will be RKLB

 

 

This is basically the way many companies in the US are choosing to go public, as the due diligence requirements are less and the speed is faster, 

 

There are lots of Private equity and VC companies that are forming and listing SPACs, and then going out to find actual target companies to float, its an alternative to investing directly in the company and the running a regular IPO...

SaltyNZ
6165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2666809 2-Mar-2021 15:24
Send private message

Fred99:

 

It would be great if NZ can get behind the idea of launching a Trekka as payload on the first test flight.

 

 

 

 

NZ couldn't get behind them when they were just a couple of guys and a vision. It's a bit late now.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2666813 2-Mar-2021 15:55
Send private message

r due-diligence before investing in one

Sidestep:

 

Kookoo:

 

I couldn't figure out from that announcement - who are they merging with?

 

 

They're doing a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) - Vector Acquisition Corporation (now trading as VACQU)
VACQU will then change its name to Rocket Lab USA, Inc, and it's Nasdaq ticker symbol will be RKLB

 

 

According to my financial advisor, SPAC’s are dodgy-as, so be very careful and do your due diligence before investing in one. His comments weren’t made in relation to rocket lab. ‘Dodgy-as’ is my interpretation of what he said.

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2666814 2-Mar-2021 16:02
Send private message

BlinkyBill:

 

According to my financial advisor, SPAC’s are dodgy-as, so be very careful and do your due diligence before investing in one. His comments weren’t made in relation to rocket lab. ‘Dodgy-as’ is my interpretation of what he said.

 

 

Did he say why in particular?

grimwulf
120 posts

Master Geek


  #2666818 2-Mar-2021 16:05
Send private message

I like Rocket Lab as a company, I'm a fan - but I'm not really a fan of how they're going about this. 

 

Reverse merging to an existing 'shell company' that's already NASDAQ listed may be legal and faster, but it's shady as, imo. It also makes one wonder whether they were passed over for an underwrite for an proper IPO.

 

These shell companies are made and run specifically for this purpose, and this merger is more like a purchase of the shell company for fees and likely something of a premium in terms of share allocations - which of course haven't been made public. 

 

There's only something like 18% of shares making into the public sphere (may be wrong have only seen a few articles on this so far) - the remainder being retained by existing investors from previous rounds, and whatever allocation the owner of the Vector Acquisitions Corp shell get.

 

Given the current investment climate and the fact that money is sloshing all over the place, I'm sure the shares will do well - but in terms of longer term it won't take much for one of the existing investors to dump a bunch of shares and totally dilute the stock.

 

If they do the shares could drop below the initial stake price - which is not what I'd want to see for RKLB.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2666844 2-Mar-2021 17:00
Send private message

Elon Musk tweeted about this “Green eggs and SPAC”.

 

Good summary grimwulf. I haven’t actually looked into rocket lab myself, but I would need serious convincing and advice before dishing out some of my money to the speculators.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6234 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2666916 2-Mar-2021 18:49
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

eracode:

 

You can invest in shares listed on NASDAQ via Sharesies - which doesn’t require a large chunk of money.

 

 

Do they take care of the tax? 

 

 

Yes, they do. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2666934 2-Mar-2021 19:31
Send private message

Eracode, that is pretty poor advice, as it is incomplete.

 

Sharesies pays 33%, if your tax obligation is less than that then you will need to process an adjustment. If you own more than $50k of foreign shares (except certain AU shares) you are subject to FIF tax arrangements and Sharesies, obviously, doesn’t manage that.

 

I think that when it comes to tax, you need accuracy. See your accountant.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 