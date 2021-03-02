I like Rocket Lab as a company, I'm a fan - but I'm not really a fan of how they're going about this.

Reverse merging to an existing 'shell company' that's already NASDAQ listed may be legal and faster, but it's shady as, imo. It also makes one wonder whether they were passed over for an underwrite for an proper IPO.

These shell companies are made and run specifically for this purpose, and this merger is more like a purchase of the shell company for fees and likely something of a premium in terms of share allocations - which of course haven't been made public.

There's only something like 18% of shares making into the public sphere (may be wrong have only seen a few articles on this so far) - the remainder being retained by existing investors from previous rounds, and whatever allocation the owner of the Vector Acquisitions Corp shell get.

Given the current investment climate and the fact that money is sloshing all over the place, I'm sure the shares will do well - but in terms of longer term it won't take much for one of the existing investors to dump a bunch of shares and totally dilute the stock.

If they do the shares could drop below the initial stake price - which is not what I'd want to see for RKLB.