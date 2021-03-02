Hi there,

So we have a 2005 Toyota Ipsum that came with original Radio unit from Japan. While I enjoy being greeted by a happy Japanese voice every morning, it's all in Japanese and doesn't do Bluetooth, etc - so time to go. (Fujitsu ten Toyota "86120-44150")

I bought a new unit (https://www.trademe.co.nz/motors/car-stereos/dvd-video/listing-2992753721.htm). And just took out the old one.

But now I have no idea which wires go where. Can't seem to find online diagrams of the model (except in Russian, what's with that?).

How do I find out how to do this?

Can anyone point me towards a website where I'm likely to find help/instructions?

Thanks!