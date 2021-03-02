Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Swapping Japanese Radio unit for new radio in Toyota - where to start?
boingoboingo

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#282628 2-Mar-2021 14:50
Hi there,

 

So we have a 2005 Toyota Ipsum that came with original Radio unit from Japan. While I enjoy being greeted by a happy Japanese voice every morning, it's all in Japanese and doesn't do Bluetooth, etc - so time to go. (Fujitsu ten Toyota "86120-44150")

 

I bought a new unit (https://www.trademe.co.nz/motors/car-stereos/dvd-video/listing-2992753721.htm). And just took out the old one.

 

But now I have no idea which wires go where. Can't seem to find online diagrams of the model (except in Russian, what's with that?).

 

 

 

How do I find out how to do this? 

 

Can anyone point me towards a website where I'm likely to find help/instructions?

 

 

 

Thanks!

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2666828 2-Mar-2021 16:21
The ad says they can do installations, perhaps ask them for a quote in case it's cheaper than you think.

stevenb
44 posts

Geek


  #2666830 2-Mar-2021 16:24
https://www.installdr.com/Harnesses/Toyota-Wiring.pdf

elpenguino
2403 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2666838 2-Mar-2021 16:46
Sometimes (YMMV) a car manufacturer uses the same loom for all stereos across their models. That means you can go to repco and buy, for example, a panasonic-to-toyota adapter for not too much money and avoid the hassle of figuring it all out.

 

 

 

If your car falls into that category then using one of these adapter looms can be a real timesaver.




k1w1k1d
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2666910 2-Mar-2021 18:34
Didn't it come with a Toyota adapter loom as advised?

 

 

boingoboingo

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2667033 2-Mar-2021 23:14
Thanks for the answers.
Yes, it came with a loom that connects to most of the wires in the car.
Only I can't figure out which wire is the rear camera.
There are so many leftover wires that I don't need (aux in, dvd player, front camera) and it's hard to know what's what.
I'll keep at it...

elbrownos
106 posts

Master Geek


  #2667166 3-Mar-2021 09:18
I also have a 2005 Ipsum and replaced the Japanese stereo a few years ago.

 

The replacement stereo is camera capable but I gave up on getting the reversing camera to work, it turned out to be almost impossible. Would be easier to put in a new camera than interface a new stereo with the existing camera. 

Handsomedan
4644 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2667177 3-Mar-2021 09:45
elbrownos:

 

I also have a 2005 Ipsum and replaced the Japanese stereo a few years ago.

 

The replacement stereo is camera capable but I gave up on getting the reversing camera to work, it turned out to be almost impossible. Would be easier to put in a new camera than interface a new stereo with the existing camera. 

 

 

Yeah I had this with my Volvo ex-Japan. 

 

Reverse Camera just would not work with the new stereo. I've done without it for the last 5 years. 




Bung
4509 posts

Uber Geek


  #2667186 3-Mar-2021 10:04
elbrownos:

I also have a 2005 Ipsum and replaced the Japanese stereo a few years ago.


The replacement stereo is camera capable but I gave up on getting the reversing camera to work, it turned out to be almost impossible. Would be easier to put in a new camera than interface a new stereo with the existing camera. 



I've seen warnings that a lot of the OEM cameras are 6 volt. If you've gone in without allowing for that the original camera may have been killed meaning you'd need another camera anyway.

boingoboingo

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2667190 3-Mar-2021 10:13
Huh, thanks for that.

 

I'll go to an installer, this will take forever if I do it - with limited chance of success.

 

 

 

Does anyone else think it's strange how little info on this kind of stuff there seems to be online?

 

I can find out how to build a Mars Rover from kitchen supplies, but try installing a radio and you'r stuck with Russian Malware sites...

 

Thanks for your replies, saved me lots of frustration to know it's not straightforward.

 

 

 

 

