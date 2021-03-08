As a general note's with towing downforce / noseweight / ball weight:

USA & Aussie tow rated vehicles (incl many common Japanese models) are typically rated for 10% of the trailer weight on the tow hitch.

Euro Targeted models (Euro brands, Mazda & some others), have much lower percentage ball weights. (sometimes 3.5 - 5%).

The big difference is that in Europe the speeds people tow at are lower than in the USA (and to a lesser extent aussie). Many things are factors in the dynamic stability of a tow rig, but the two biggest by far are speed & ball down force. In short, with more ball down force, one can travel faster without the rig going unstable.

As an example, the max speed limit for towing a 750kg - 3.5T trailer in austria is 80km/h. For comparison NZ is 90km/h, Western Australia is 100km/h, Colorado (usa) 120km/h.

Clearly NZ is towards the bottom of the speed's listed above, so there are not any particular issues with the euro approve here. (But very important to be mindfull to comply with the speed limit if traveling with a sub 5% ball weight heavy trailer, especially down hills).

Also need to be mindfull if running something like a 4% ball weight on a heavy trailer, A bunch of extra weigh rearwards will dramatically reduce this, and may leave the rig dangerously unstable. (say boat winch mount slipping 100mm rearwards, 200L of water in the back of the boat, 100kg of bikes on the back of a caravan etc).

Plenty of videos online with nasty crashes due to the center of gravity being too far back on trailers.

The euro approach to tow ratings, allows a vehicle like a VW golf to be rated for 1500kg towing and a 75kg nose-weight (UK ratings, haven't checked NZ). Essentially allowing heavier trailers for the size of the car. For comparison my 2000kg empty 6 cylinder Japanese brand SUV gets the same 1500kg rating, but a 150kg nose wight rating.

cunningdavid: We have a 2011 VW Tiguan and are looking to tow a boat. Looking for some advice on the tow ball weight. Our current tow ball has a maximum down weight of 65kg, and Towbar Express that installed it say that's a limit of the transmission on the car rather than the tow ball itself. I called East Coast Tow Bars and they say they can install a tow bar with a limit of 100kg down weight. It seems that someone isn't giving us the right information. Can anyone help with advice to decide what the right info is? Thanks in advance.

Towbar Express is wrong. The total rig weight will have an impact on the transmission, but not the max ball load.

Poster below & my quick google search suggests that the OEM Tiguran towbar is rated for 100kg downforce.



It is very common for aftermarket towbar's to not have the same downforce as OEM units.

Get in touch with your local VW dealer and get them to quote you the price for a genuine towbar install, and ask what rating & max downforce it will have...

Inphinity: Pretty sure the AU/NZ spec OEM towbar kit for the Tiguan has a 100kg down weight limit. If there are different models imported from overseas with different capabilities I can't be sure sorry.

My quick google search (from unverified forum sources) gave the 100kg number.