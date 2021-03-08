cunningdavid:

We have a 2011 VW Tiguan and are looking to tow a boat. Looking for some advice on the tow ball weight.
Our current tow ball has a maximum down weight of 65kg, and Towbar Express that installed it say that's a limit of the transmission on the car rather than the tow ball itself.
I called East Coast Tow Bars and they say they can install a tow bar with a limit of 100kg down weight.
It seems that someone isn't giving us the right information. Can anyone help with advice to decide what the right info is? Thanks in advance.