My painful experience of owning a VW Tiguan
#282782 11-Mar-2021 16:42
A few weeks ago, my VW Tiguan broke down in the car park of Countdown supermarket. I called the Roadside Assist and told them about my situation. The technician told me that my car must be towed back to the garage for repair. You might think that my above experience is nothing special. But what is shocking is that this is the sixth time my car needs repairs in the past four years. The car was really good at first. But from the middle of the first year, problem started. The faults are rear windscreen wiper, a key, reversing camera, car computer, rear LED light and engine malfunction. Fortunately, all repair costs are covered by 5-year warranty (I paid the cost of last two year extension). But now, I am worrying about what will happen in the 6th and 7th year after the five-year warranty expires.

 

I complained to Volkswagen New Zealand about the quality and reliability of the car. Their answers made me even more angry. They basically told me that all malfunctions have been repaired within the warranty period. Therefore, they are not responsible for any losses caused to customers due to poor car quality.

 

Is it too demanding for problem free when buying a new car? Can I claim VW NZ to provide any compensation because them sold me a defective car?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
  #2671799 11-Mar-2021 16:53
I've removed names as soapboxing is not allowed here as per the FUG however you do raise a point.

 

But, with your point comes 2 sides of the story and the fact they've repaired things up to now. We have no idea how you're treating the car, your driving habits etc that may accelerate problems occurring.




  #2671800 11-Mar-2021 16:54
I believe you have to prove a financial loss if you wish to go down the disputes tribunal path (in most cases).

If you haven't suffered any loss then just get rid of the car before the warranty period ends. (Back to the dealer?).

It sounds like you have purchased a very rare and endangered authentic lemon. I though Tiguans were quite reliable too?

  #2671803 11-Mar-2021 17:01
HugoGC:

 

But now, I am worrying about what will happen in the 6th and 7th year after the five-year warranty expires.

 

 

Sell it while it's still working.

 

 









  #2671804 11-Mar-2021 17:02
I think I am a very careful driver. My car only travelled 22K. I asked them to buy back or trade in my car at around current market price. The Customer Manager forwarded the case to the car dealer Tristram European, and ask me to contact the dealer directly. But the dealer rejected me because VW NZ will not compensate them anything.

  #2671813 11-Mar-2021 17:26
Just out of interest - which year is your Tiquan? Is it the latest shape or the previous model 

 

 

  #2671816 11-Mar-2021 17:39
end of year 2016. New model at that time.

  #2671822 11-Mar-2021 17:46
Similar experience to family member's new 2017 Polo, mostly the air-con failing multiple times within warranty and then the steering coil just out of 3yr warranty which had to argue with to get fixed (caused airbags and horn to stop working).  Has stabilised now, just the air con not working again shortly after fixed at end of warranty period.

 

NZ needs a law like the Aussie anti-Lemon law, I think where if the same fault occurs twice it is treated as a major fault (?)



  #2671826 11-Mar-2021 17:54
HugoGC:

I think I am a very careful driver. My car only travelled 22K.



Almost as if you don't need a car :-)

Our neighbour had one of the last of the older rounder shaped Tiguans. Around 3 years old something plastic broke off in the inlet manifold costing $900 to repair. They decided to replace it with a CX5.

  #2671828 11-Mar-2021 17:59
Ditch the piece of junk.

 

Never buy another.

 

Tell everyone you know they are junk.




  #2671861 11-Mar-2021 18:45
jonb:

NZ needs a law like the Aussie anti-Lemon law, I think where if the same fault occurs twice it is treated as a major fault (?)



Isn't ours the same fault after three times?

  #2671869 11-Mar-2021 19:12
Im sorry that you've had such issues.

Unfortunately VWs nowadays are not a quality vehicle. They may be premium but they are not quality.

Just look at the number of recalls for Volkswagen on the NZTA database;

https://www.vehiclerecallsafety.nzta.govt.nz/

I'm a huge fan of VW Golf and have dreamed of owning one literally since I was a teenager. However I would not touch anything after gen 3.

For some reason people in NZ think there is something mythical about European cars when in reality they are just money pits.

Just sell it before the warranty runs out.

BTW it's amazing that they charged you for 2 additional years of warranty when many Korean and Japanese dealers offer 5 years as standard with 10 years on the drive train.

  #2671876 11-Mar-2021 19:29
Jap import ftw!




  #2671877 11-Mar-2021 19:31
oh and err - this.

 

sometimes you just need to cut your losses and move on.

 

once in a while, someone is born with a defect. once in a while, you buy a car that's not made right. it happens.




  #2671880 11-Mar-2021 19:38
I used to walk to work each day down the back street of Cambridge Kent each day where Gazleys have all their workshops, I was horrified by the number of new or near new VWs lined up with their noses in the air due to full engine removal, some of these were new vehicles waiting for their first owner.

My take from this is VW Audi are complete and utter rubbish, and reports from friends who purchased these cars are similar to the OP, if it were me dump it and buys something else.

Further a mate purchased a near new tourge a few years back, 5 years on and the car was sold for trash, so many things of serious significance went wrong it ended up at the tip. Suspension systems that failed torque splitters with software faults that caused the drive train to eat its self.

Cyril

  #2671885 11-Mar-2021 19:57
Always pay attention to multiple independent car reliability rankings before buying a new car, many euro brands consistently do not rank well more so the more prestigious the the brand in question

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5





