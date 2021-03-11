A few weeks ago, my VW Tiguan broke down in the car park of Countdown supermarket. I called the Roadside Assist and told them about my situation. The technician told me that my car must be towed back to the garage for repair. You might think that my above experience is nothing special. But what is shocking is that this is the sixth time my car needs repairs in the past four years. The car was really good at first. But from the middle of the first year, problem started. The faults are rear windscreen wiper, a key, reversing camera, car computer, rear LED light and engine malfunction. Fortunately, all repair costs are covered by 5-year warranty (I paid the cost of last two year extension). But now, I am worrying about what will happen in the 6th and 7th year after the five-year warranty expires.

I complained to Volkswagen New Zealand about the quality and reliability of the car. Their answers made me even more angry. They basically told me that all malfunctions have been repaired within the warranty period. Therefore, they are not responsible for any losses caused to customers due to poor car quality.

Is it too demanding for problem free when buying a new car? Can I claim VW NZ to provide any compensation because them sold me a defective car?