I bought a Mazda 2018 Vehicle that had an odometer reading of 23k back in November 2020. I drove it for another 5000KM

Here in March 2021 the car would not start up . Took it to a mazda service centre at the start of March who advised it was a car remote battery issue.

It was fixed and I picked it up the next day. In that afternoon the car failed to start again.

I took it back to a mazda repair centre who advises it would take at least 6 weeks to fix the car ( part needs to be imported from Japan) and a Loan car won't be available until 2 weeks.

It is still under warranty though

Is it reasonable to ask for some type of compensation as I am financing a car that I cannot drive for 2 months or longer?

Thanks