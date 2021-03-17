turtleattacks:

Hi guys,

We currently pay about $1300 for our vehicle insurance with a no claims bonus of 60%.

At the moment, I'm debating if it'll be worthwhile lodging a claim with an excess of $100 on a dent/chip sustained while the car was parked.

As we do not know who dented our car, it's regarded as an 'At fault incident', and our NCB would be reduced to 40%.

I'm struggling to work out how much would our premium be if the NCB is reduced to 40%.



Would it be $1300 / 1.4 0.4 = $3250 (full price).

and then -->

$3250 * 0.6 (40% discount) = $1950

So next year our insurance would be $650 more?