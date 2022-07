The forester is much more desirable between the two listed. (But they are in different classes. Even the Subaru XV is longer than the Jeep Compass)

That said, the list price is $2,500 more, and I bet you could negotiate a bigger discount off the Jeep, than the fresh release forrester.

Pro's for the forrester:

More powerful (136kW vs 129kW)

More common in NZ if you need parts.

More economical (7.4L/100km ADR combined, vs 9.4L/100km unknown cycle combined)

More recent generation (2019 vs 2018) - sure minor differnece

More recent ANCAP test year (2017 vs 2019) - Both cars scored 5 star's, but the standard get's higher each year. Note that the current Jeep compass is not ANCAP rated.

Higher NCAP (both got 5 star, but for example, the forrester gets 97% on adult occupant, where the compass gets 90%) https://www.euroncap.com/en/results/subaru/forester/39138 https://www.euroncap.com/en/results/jeep/compass/27881

It's not a jeep. - Jeep is owned by FCA, which has the reputation of being one of the worst major western car makers for reliability. - This is going to impact depreciation and resale.

Bigger boot

Bigger vehicle (LxWxH: 4625x1815x1730 vs 4394,1819x1644)

Better ground clearance 220mm vs 208mm

Better tow rating 1800kg vs 1000kg

Normal spare wheel - i assume matching alloy (vs 17" spare)

LED headlights (vs Bi Xenon)

AWD can be used on sealed roads (vs part time 4x4 which cannot)

Tie

Same tire size

Neither get low range 4x4

3yr /100,00km warranty.

Service interview

Pro's for Compass:

It's a smaller car. Will be easier to park, likely turn sharper, have better break over angle etc.

Jeep's are less common making them more interesting, and have a heavenly market brand image that may appeal (but if it does you want the trail rated version with red recovery hooks etc)

Compass is cheaper

Premium 9 speaker audio (need the top spec Subaru for that)

Part time 4x4 better off road (same system as land cruiser 70, and most utes).

Conventional I4 engine (rather than boxer) - means things like spark-plugs are easier to access.

Slightly faster (0-100 in 9.3s vs 9.5s claimed)

Parking sensors & park assist.

12mo / 12000km service interviews ( Forester is 12mo /12500km, with an additional service at 3mo/5000km - so two in the first year of ownership.)

Could also consider the Toyota C-HR or Rav4 hybrids. Rav4 than forrester at 163kW, and uses substantially less fuel (4.8L/100km) to boot.

Also could consider NZ's cheapest electric car, the MG ZS EV. https://mgmotor.co.nz/models/mg-zsev/