Plans to charge for park-n-ride Wellington
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73970 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#283945 22-Mar-2021 09:16
Charging for park and ride could backfire in Wellington, mayor warns - NZ Herald

 

 

But Living Streets Aotearoa spokesperson Mike Mellor says free carparks at train stations subsidise car-use, and the plan is the right idea.

 

"Park and ride is actually a very expensive way of increasing public transport usage by not that much. Even a full car park is barely a trainload of passengers, for instance.

 

"It costs a lot of money, it encourages local car use, and it means that that land is not available for productive purposes like transit-oriented development where you build productive buildings round transport hubs. And it also often makes a really unpleasant environment to access the station by any other means."

 

 

I disagree. The councils will see this is another revenue generator and start charging - the "transit-oriented development where you build productive buildings round transport hubs" will never happen because people will still use those parking spaces and money is flowing in. Those who don't want to pay will just flood into Wellington city and start using parking on the city.

 

This is not how you encourage people to use public transport.  




kobiak
1578 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2678193 22-Mar-2021 09:30
welcome to Auckland, not :)

 

I still don't get it in NZ, public transport takes longer and cost more to use, but government somehow encourages people to use it. it should not be profitable, it should easy the congestion... 




helping others at evgenyk.nz

Handsomedan
4691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2678198 22-Mar-2021 09:38
There's been talk of monetising PNR stations on the Auckland Busway (North Shore), where we have no alternatives, but to catch buses or congest roads. 

 

The feeder buses are inadequate and the amount of time it takes to get to farther-flung suburbs not worth contemplating. 

 

IN a city with 1.7m people, it's woefully inadequate...and now Wellington is taking their lead. Marvellous. 




floydbloke
2808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2678228 22-Mar-2021 10:01
Seems to me these anti-car advocates have never actually had to commute from far-flung suburbia (great term Handsomedan).  Reliability has improved somewhat over the last year or so but it's still uncomfortable and time-wasting.  Paying for PnR is just another kick in the guts for ratepayers/commuters, and an illguided attempt by local government to make up for their lack of infrastructure planning and implementation.

 

(and yes, I did make a formal submission against this proposal through the official LGWM feedback channel)

 

 




MikeB4
17078 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2678235 22-Mar-2021 10:09
I really dumb idea. It is again a move that will make it harder for disabled to get into the city. Most of the buses in Te awakairangi are not suitable for wheelchairs or the drivers will go straight past someone waiting in a chair. I guess also climate change and the need to use alternative green transport exists unless of course there is a buck to be made. Another plan based around short term gain for long term loss.

1101
3041 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678448 22-Mar-2021 13:53
around Albany's park & ride , the council send their parking wardens ticketing anything in site. All just revenue gathering .

 

interview on Ak TV a while back
Ak mayor : we want the public to use trains and buses and leave their cars at home
TV interviewer : And how did YOU get here, did you take the bus 

 

That pretty much sums it all up.
Force those in charge to use buses and trains DAILY , then watch their attitudes change .

 

In a city like Ak, is it really reasonable to expect us to walk 1/2 - 1 hour from the bus stop to work ? in the rain ?
many also dont live spitting distance from a bus stop .

 

 

nzkc
1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678467 22-Mar-2021 14:02
1101:
Force those in charge to use buses and trains DAILY , then watch their attitudes change .

 

 

I have long been of the opinion that everyone in Auckland Transport should be using public transport to get into their office.  Its not even in an awkward position for them (old Vodafone building on Fanshawe Street).

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1968 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678470 22-Mar-2021 14:12
1101:

 

In a city like Ak, is it really reasonable to expect us to walk 1/2 - 1 hour from the bus stop to work ? in the rain ?
many also dont live spitting distance from a bus stop .

 

 

I live 400m from a bus stop on Gt South Rd. In the past I could get a bus to and from the city. Now I need to get a bus to the train station, a train to the city and another bus to where I need to be. Absolutely ridiculous. Of course, it costs more too.

 

The social cost of keeping families apart is surely greater than the cost of providing public transport or parking. We commute and work every day just to hand over a significant portion of what we earn in taxes. The least they could do is provide usable transport/parking in return for our efforts.



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678766 22-Mar-2021 19:56
One of the biggest problems in Wellington is the lack of integrated ticketing. For many people catching a bus and a train means extra charges that should technically not be charged if you're transferring within the same zone. When it does finally arrive in Wellington at some point this millennium it's going to deliver a double whammy for the GWRC because it will result in lower fare revenue.

 

I don't agree in principle with charging for parking, but the cost of land, development of that land, and the increased costs such as CCTV and security (thefts are shocking right now across the region) are significant.

 

The simple reality is the GWRC simply are incompetent and have been for many years. The fact we're looking at probably another 14 months minimum until we have an airport bus service again is just complete and utter craziness.

 

 

cshwone
891 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2678772 22-Mar-2021 20:09
I suspect people neighbouring the 3 x Masterton Stations, Carterton and Featherstone are going to slightly annoyed. And lets not forget Woodside and Matarawa which are in the sticks but nearest to Greytown.

D1023319
472 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2678773 22-Mar-2021 20:09
But Living Streets Aotearoa spokesperson Mike Mellor says free carparks at train stations subsidise car-use, and the plan is the right idea.

 

 

 

 

While Mike Mellor gives his "rational" reason for why people should pay for parking, I dont think he is being truthful.
As Mike is very active in green transport forums such as Sustwelltrans and is also a member of group called FIT that is promoting light rail, so I believe he is just anti private cars full stop. Many other members of Sustwelltrans have posted about the need for people to walk or cycle to train stations....  yeah right.

Personally we should be encouraging commuters to use trains and station designs should include parking. Its just part of the cost of public transport and should be factored into the ticket price. 

 

 

 

 

Handle9
7609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678774 22-Mar-2021 20:12
Councils are broke and looking for sources of revenue. Ratepayers don't want to pay for the actual cost of council operations so they need to go looking for other ways to get cash in the door.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1968 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678793 22-Mar-2021 20:21
Handle9:

 

Councils are broke and looking for sources of revenue. Ratepayers don't want to pay for the actual cost of council operations so they need to go looking for other ways to get cash in the door.

 

 

Council spending is out of control.

Handle9
7609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678795 22-Mar-2021 20:23
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Handle9:

 

Councils are broke and looking for sources of revenue. Ratepayers don't want to pay for the actual cost of council operations so they need to go looking for other ways to get cash in the door.

 

 

Council spending is out of control.

 

 

What would you like to give up, roads or fresh water?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1968 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678802 22-Mar-2021 20:34
Handle9:

 

What would you like to give up, roads or fresh water?

 

 

Rates rise by a few percent each year (above the rate of inflation) alone would more than double rates in less than 20 years. Rates are also tied to property values, which have been increasing at a rapid rate over recent years. For this, we get less and less.

 

Take more, waste more, provide less, repeat.

elpenguino
2439 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2678829 22-Mar-2021 21:30
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Handle9:

 

What would you like to give up, roads or fresh water?

 

 

Rates rise by a few percent each year (above the rate of inflation) alone would more than double rates in less than 20 years. Rates are also tied to property values, which have been increasing at a rapid rate over recent years. For this, we get less and less.

 

Take more, waste more, provide less, repeat.

 

 

So the citizens get frustrated, feel they can do better themselves, stand for office, get elected then find out the local government system is so tied up in knots they can't achieve anything either.

 

 




