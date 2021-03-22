Charging for park and ride could backfire in Wellington, mayor warns - NZ Herald
But Living Streets Aotearoa spokesperson Mike Mellor says free carparks at train stations subsidise car-use, and the plan is the right idea.
"Park and ride is actually a very expensive way of increasing public transport usage by not that much. Even a full car park is barely a trainload of passengers, for instance.
"It costs a lot of money, it encourages local car use, and it means that that land is not available for productive purposes like transit-oriented development where you build productive buildings round transport hubs. And it also often makes a really unpleasant environment to access the station by any other means."
I disagree. The councils will see this is another revenue generator and start charging - the "transit-oriented development where you build productive buildings round transport hubs" will never happen because people will still use those parking spaces and money is flowing in. Those who don't want to pay will just flood into Wellington city and start using parking on the city.
This is not how you encourage people to use public transport.