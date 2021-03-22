I wonder if anyone has done the math on what it would cost to run the public transport system free of charge in Wellington or Auckland, and compared this to the cost of continuing to expand the roads, bridges, and all other infrastructure required for commuters to continue to drive?

I don't really have any idea what the total cost would be, but if it was even close to even, the benefits to the ecology would probably push it into the black?

I imagine if you told people there was no cost for public transport, many more people would use it (and no, not everyone, some people have semi, or actually legit reasons for wanting/needing a car to get to and from work). From my perspective, the increase in public transport commuters would then increase the routes and frequency, which would in turn make it more attractive. This would free up the roads, and make those who drive more productive.

Many years ago when I lived in Christchurch, it was $2.50 to get anywhere in CHCH on a bus, and within 4 hours, it was free to return. I nearly died of shock when I moved to Auckland and going from Blockhouse Bay to the city was $6.00 and then $6.00 back again 2 hours later.

Thoughts?