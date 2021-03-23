Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)New car battery... Endurant brand quality?
We're looking for a new car battery for our Qashqui. I'd prefer to have someone install it for me to save hassle. The dealer would charge $350 which seems steep.


Battery Town has plenty of outlets, prices are reasonable at about $200 and free fitting. They use Endurant batteries (Hella Endurant maybe?), which I can't find much about online. They have a 3-year warranty. Anyone know much about them or their quality?


A Century battery from Supercheap Autos costs about the same but doesn't include fitting. I can do the swap (bit fiddly for me), but losing power to the car can reset systems and I don't have the things they plug into the lighter socket to keep the battery going. I have a battery charger, jumper leads, and two cars though, so I could probably work out a way to connect the Qashqui to the other car for a short time.

@jeffnz any input from you?

Make sure the battery has a 2 year warranty not one with 6 months!

It has a 3-year warranty. I think even a cheap battery will last 3 years, my current one has lasted 6 or 7. It would be worth paying 50% more for a battery that last twice as long obviously 🙂



If it has a 3 year warranty then awesome

Disclaimer here that the company I work for supplies to Battery Town

 

 

 

If its start/stop you need a special battery to deal with it if standard there are no real advantages over brands as most come out of 1 of 3 factories in Korea all of good quality. One other supplier in NZ comes from the Philippines also of good quality.

 

 

 

Warranty is purely marketing as CGA comes into effect so best to go where you know of and like the service.






 



Thanks @jeffnz. The Endurant marketing all says they're made in the USA. Warranty I take as supplier confidence in the battery and an indication of quality.

most car batteries will have a 36-48 month warranty on them. if they last longer that's a bonus but that's what you should expect out of one.

 

agree with jeffnz comments as they match family members comments, and they are in the battery industry also.



I got the Endurant battery today, $190 fitted by an auto electrician was a good deal. If it fails in the next three years I'll update the thread.

 

Turns out the standard Endurant range actually has a 24 month warranty from the place I went. They told me they can buy the same battery with a 36 month warranty and it costs $10 to $20 more so they don't bother, and that it should last 4-6 years. You can also get the Varta range for 1.5X to 2X the price, but it's mostly used for stop / start vehicles or vehicles with high capacity needs.

I charged the battery in my Corolla today and noticed that it has an "Endurant" label on it! Purchased through JeffNZ in 2016. It still works fine, which is pretty good considering it's 5 years old, lives outside, and can go a few weeks without use. I do charge it on the shed charger every few months just to top it up.

 

So, to answer my own question, quality seems good ;) The new one works as well, just like the OEM one so far, but it's only a month old so you'd expect that.

