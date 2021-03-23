We're looking for a new car battery for our Qashqui. I'd prefer to have someone install it for me to save hassle. The dealer would charge $350 which seems steep.

Battery Town has plenty of outlets, prices are reasonable at about $200 and free fitting. They use Endurant batteries (Hella Endurant maybe?), which I can't find much about online. They have a 3-year warranty. Anyone know much about them or their quality?

A Century battery from Supercheap Autos costs about the same but doesn't include fitting. I can do the swap (bit fiddly for me), but losing power to the car can reset systems and I don't have the things they plug into the lighter socket to keep the battery going. I have a battery charger, jumper leads, and two cars though, so I could probably work out a way to connect the Qashqui to the other car for a short time.