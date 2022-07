bfginger: Toyota Camry Hybrid? 2.5L engine and fuel efficient.

Definitely my Favorite Taxi / Ridehail car to be in the back seat of. Sadly it has been a long time since I have been sent one of those by a ridehail app.

I think the 2012+ gets a tow rating too (but is is a tiny 300kg)

But sadly when the fair income from a toyota aqua is the same a from a camry, the vast majority of operators are going to pick the cheaper to buy, cheaper to run (fuel, tires etc) aqua... Also uber dosn't let cars over 10 years old get used, further encouraging operators into cheaper, newer cars.

Can only really get a cira 2015 camry for OP's budget if one settles for a high mileage ex taxi. That said there is a good bet that the below would give anouther 4 years of decent service:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/listing/3012773942

These days 4 most recent ridehail cars I have riden in were: Aqua x2, Feilder hybrid & Prius. Quite like the fielder. decent boot & back seat head room.

Had a ride in a modern 4x4 navara ute a few months back. Wonder how that guy made any money... Perhaps he was cheating the diesel tax system.

A left field option is getting a LPG car like this one:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/listing/3009918054

They give very low fuel costs, but the LPG range (before you change to petrol) sucks compared to a hybrid's range. Also LPG filling stations are closing down with pace, and if the one near you closes down, you will need to sell it, run petrol only.