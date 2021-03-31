Recently returned to NZ, and I'm really struggling to find something to buy. I don't think my conditions are that out there, but maybe they are?

I want:

Fun to drive

2012+

At least 4 star safety rating

Up to 30k

Not massive

I was eyeing up a Mk7 Golf GTI, but I don't trust the DSG in them, and would almost count on a mechanical warranty saying the clutch packs are a consumable. Manuals are not common to come by.

F20 BMW M135i was looking good, but they have their own set of issues around VVT by the looks.

I previously had a 2010 Mazda 3 MPS which was a great car, but I've been there done that, and they are getting a bit long in the tooth.

I've got to be missing an obvious answer here??