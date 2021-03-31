Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Where have all the fun cars gone?
lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


#284110 31-Mar-2021 15:19
Send private message

Recently returned to NZ, and I'm really struggling to find something to buy. I don't think my conditions are that out there, but maybe they are?

 

I want:

 

Fun to drive

 

2012+

 

At least 4 star safety rating

 

Up to 30k

 

Not massive

 

 

 

I was eyeing up a Mk7 Golf GTI, but I don't trust the DSG in them, and would almost count on a mechanical warranty saying the clutch packs are a consumable. Manuals are not common to come by.

 

F20 BMW M135i was looking good, but they have their own set of issues around VVT by the looks.

 

I previously had a 2010 Mazda 3 MPS which was a great car, but I've been there done that, and they are getting a bit long in the tooth.

 

 

 

I've got to be missing an obvious answer here??

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
RunningMan
7050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684824 31-Mar-2021 15:23
Send private message

BMW i3?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
SirHumphreyAppleby
1973 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684826 31-Mar-2021 15:26
Send private message

Nissan 370Z?

 

My next vehicle will be fully electric, so gears will no longer be a thing. In the meantime, I'm driving an i20... at least I get the feeling of a manual, even if the rest of the car is pretty crap.

lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684827 31-Mar-2021 15:27
Send private message

First gen anything and European sounds like a bad idea. If honest I'd prefer Japanese, but the Euro options I put seemed about closest to what I'm after.



lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684829 31-Mar-2021 15:29
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Nissan 370Z?

 

My next vehicle will be fully electric, so gears will no longer be a thing. In the meantime, I'm driving an i20... at least I get the feeling of a manual, even if the rest of the car is pretty crap.

 

 

 

 

Bit of a lads car, and I'm getting past that. Most of them are import too, making the infotainment absolutely useless. Great engine, though.

rb99
2409 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2684846 31-Mar-2021 15:51
Send private message

This was a possibility for us a few months back. Bit old, bit cheap, should go like sh1i off a shovel...

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/listing/3009532153?bof=BWvwSV0B




rb99

lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684848 31-Mar-2021 15:52
Send private message

Yeah, the Blade Master was very high on the list, it's just the safety rating that lets it down. It's got everything else in my books. Absolute sleeper.


straff
38 posts

Geek


  #2684849 31-Mar-2021 15:53
Send private message

Toyota 86?



rb99
2409 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2684851 31-Mar-2021 16:01
Send private message

Or this then

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/rover/listing/3028559388?bof=ZL3HxrrH

 

Ok you would have to tear up the safety rating and set it on fire, but still think they're the best thing since sliced bread.

 

Thread hijacking over.




rb99

lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684852 31-Mar-2021 16:01
Send private message

straff:

 

Toyota 86?

 

 

 

 

I hear they are a bit under powered, but I've never driven one. Worth a look for sure.

mudguard
1417 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684853 31-Mar-2021 16:01
Send private message

straff:

 

Toyota 86?

 

 

Not with the engine it come with. A bit anemic.

 

I thought they'd sorted the DSG thing out? My brother has an S3 which is a couple of years old and it's ferocious. I can't imagine the RS version. But 4WD so not necessarily my cup of tea but good fun. He was trying to find a 135 though. 

Handsomedan
4744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2684854 31-Mar-2021 16:02
Send private message

What about a Box of trouble? https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/alfa-romeo/giulietta/listing/3033467697?bof=OqkdXCrA

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

straff
38 posts

Geek


  #2684855 31-Mar-2021 16:03
Send private message

Yeah it's not fast, but if fun is your primary requirement, you'll enjoy a test drive!

lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684856 31-Mar-2021 16:05
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

What about a Box of trouble? https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/alfa-romeo/giulietta/listing/3033467697?bof=OqkdXCrA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Haha it might be quicker and less painful to just set 21k on fire.

lxsw20

2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684857 31-Mar-2021 16:06
Send private message

mudguard:

 

straff:

 

Toyota 86?

 

 

Not with the engine it come with. A bit anemic.

 

I thought they'd sorted the DSG thing out? My brother has an S3 which is a couple of years old and it's ferocious. I can't imagine the RS version. But 4WD so not necessarily my cup of tea but good fun. He was trying to find a 135 though. 

 

 

 

 

Yeah I can't really find anything saying if the Mk 7 DSG is as bad as the old ones or now. The ones in my budget have the Turbo recall and being import I'm not sure you'd be able to tell if it's been done.

 

 

 

Mate in the UK had a fairly new RS3, can confirm was rapid.

davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2684858 31-Mar-2021 16:09
Send private message

What, are you not enamoured with all of these SUV/Crossover, PHEV SUV/Crossover, EV SUV things?

 

Please depart our planet, everyone must confirm to 1 ton raised vehicles, no individuality is allowed please.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 