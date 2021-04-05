Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Lane centering on a 2 way country road?
#284171 5-Apr-2021 11:20
Have just been travelling over a 2 way country road with white lines on each edge.... using an older low tech car.
Just wondering how modern cars handle lane centering?
Maybe you have to disable lane centering on these roads?




  #2686606 5-Apr-2021 11:40
Are you referring to roads without a centre line?

 

I have a Tesla and it doesn't care while I have control. It only gets upset if you cross a road marking, so without a road marking to cross it doesn't care.

  #2686615 5-Apr-2021 12:18
Obraik:

Are you referring to roads without a centre line?


I have a Tesla and it doesn't care while I have control. It only gets upset if you cross a road marking, so without a road marking to cross it doesn't care.



Yes... no centre line.... only a white lines on each edge of the 2 way road.




