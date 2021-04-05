Have just been travelling over a 2 way country road with white lines on each edge.... using an older low tech car.
Just wondering how modern cars handle lane centering?
Maybe you have to disable lane centering on these roads?
Gordy
Are you referring to roads without a centre line?
I have a Tesla and it doesn't care while I have control. It only gets upset if you cross a road marking, so without a road marking to cross it doesn't care.
