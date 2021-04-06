Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Probulator

18 posts

Geek


#284186 6-Apr-2021 09:17
Send private message

Hey guys, does anyone own or know about these chinese cars? In particular I'm looking at the Haval H9 and LDV D90 7 seater SUVs.

 

 

 

People who are about to express their concerns are welcome to of course. I'm concerned as well so I'm asking here if anyone has experience with them before?

The price is really attractive to me for something this size. Both are sub $50k brand new.

 

I'm aware of their engines being weaker but I'm not an offroad guy. I just like the size of them when I fold all the seats down with the added option of taking a lot of people in it. I'm not keen on getting a van for the same purpose. I still want it to be a car.

 

 

 

Thanks!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Dingbatt
5789 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2687051 6-Apr-2021 09:27
Send private message

I had wondered the same thing myself, particularly the Haval as it seems pretty well appointed for the price.

 

However, I would expect the depreciation to be precipitous.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Probulator

18 posts

Geek


  #2687055 6-Apr-2021 09:33
Send private message

What do you think depreciation would be? If we bought for $50k, I don't think it'd drop to $10k after the 5 year warranty would it?

 

 

 

As a comparison, the 2011 Toyota Prado at $80k dropped to $35k over 10 years. Toyotas are best at holding their value too.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2687057 6-Apr-2021 09:46
Send private message

My immediate thoughts are lower resale value than mainstream brands, and limited information on long term reliability and access/cost of parts.

 

If me, I’d look at the price difference between the Haval and, say, Kia alternative, estimate resale difference, then divide by years of expected ownership.

 

Eg, Say Kia was $10k more and expect to own for five years.

 

$10k, less estimated $5k greater loss on resale = $5k/5 years = $1k a year more to own the Kia.

 

Is $1k per year saving worth the reliability risk?

 

(I pulled the $5k loss on resale out of thin air, just using it as an example).



Handsomedan
4758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2687063 6-Apr-2021 09:59
Send private message

Anecdotally, I have read that the reliability is fine - it's refinement that most people complain about, but the vast majority of buyers of these vehicles won't be coming from other higher-priced brand new vehicles - they'll be coming from the second hand market where there'll be less difference in the fit and finish, to the point where the Haval and LDV may actually be a large step up in quality. 

 

 

 

My only issue would be the depreciation - they don't have an established resale market, so you will see the value plummet after the warranty expires and this is something you'll have to accept if going down that route. There are plenty on the road, so I'd imagine it'll be easy to find online chatter from current owners, too. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Probulator

18 posts

Geek


  #2687098 6-Apr-2021 11:08
Send private message

I'm coming from a 2006 Lexus RX330 270,000km which is very reliable but also quite old. All the new fancy stuff cars have these days is attracting the geek in me. 

 

 

 

Hopefully someone who actually owns one of these cars shows up and gives their input.

jonathan18
6125 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2687101 6-Apr-2021 11:15
Send private message

My local Haval dealer also sells MG, and I can certainly see based on what’s on their lot plus what’s driving around town which the more popular brand is, and it looks like for good reason too in terms of the quality and finish of the latter being significantly superior (esp the latest models). A pity MG don’t do any seven seaters as I’d be suggesting them over Haval or LDV, which seem fairly agricultural by comparison. 

Probulator

18 posts

Geek


  #2687104 6-Apr-2021 11:41
Send private message

It's funny you say that because MG and LDV are owned by the same people (SAIC Motors). 

 

MG actually has a 7 seater being sold in India called MG Gloster which is actually just a rebadged LDV D90 which is a rebadged Maxus D90. It's only called LDV for Aus/NZ market.

 

 

 

The MG Gloster in India has a lot more features than the LDV D90 including automated parking where you let go of the wheel.

 

https://www.mgmotor.co.in/vehicles/mggloster

 

 

 

Knowing this, would you consider the LDV more than the Haval?



jonb
1674 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2687105 6-Apr-2021 11:42
Send private message

The current gen are apparently very much improved. Also the Ssangyong Rexton can be had for under 50k new.
Ssangyong company itself is going through some difficulties couldn't determine what buyout/rescue status was when writing this.

Probulator

18 posts

Geek


  #2687140 6-Apr-2021 12:34
Send private message

I had a look at a Rexton too. Not as many features and slightly smaller than the LDV. The salesman did tell me Rexton uses Mercedes Benz engines so there's that.

duckDecoy
567 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2687143 6-Apr-2021 12:45
Send private message

Probulator:

 

I had a look at a Rexton too. Not as many features and slightly smaller than the LDV. The salesman did tell me Rexton uses Mercedes Benz engines so there's that.

 

 

If memory serves they still use mercedes gearboxes but no longer use mercedes sourced deisel engines.  But perhaps you are not looking new.

deadlyllama
1147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2687145 6-Apr-2021 12:50
Send private message

I've never understood buying new cars - the depreciation rates quoted in this thread are astronomical compared to the sticker price on the ten year old second hand Jap imports I've always bought.

 

Do you really get $4,500 of value per year from having owned a newer Toyota Prado for the last ten years?  That would allow me to replace the most expensive car I've ever owned (2005 Mazda MPV bought in 2015) every two years!  Or alternatively take a bunch of unpaid leave/etc.

 

Having said that, I suppose someone has to buy the new cars and depreciates them in advance for me to buy :)

Batman
Mad Scientist
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687148 6-Apr-2021 13:17
Send private message

deadlyllama:

I've never understood buying new cars - the depreciation rates quoted in this thread are astronomical compared to the sticker price on the ten year old second hand Jap imports I've always bought.


Do you really get $4,500 of value per year from having owned a newer Toyota Prado for the last ten years?  That would allow me to replace the most expensive car I've ever owned (2005 Mazda MPV bought in 2015) every two years!  Or alternatively take a bunch of unpaid leave/etc.


Having said that, I suppose someone has to buy the new cars and depreciates them in advance for me to buy :)



If you can afford a Prado you are not worried about depreciation




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

tehgerbil
934 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2687151 6-Apr-2021 13:19
Send private message

deadlyllama:

 

I've never understood buying new cars - the depreciation rates quoted in this thread are astronomical compared to the sticker price on the ten year old second hand Jap imports I've always bought.

 

Do you really get $4,500 of value per year from having owned a newer Toyota Prado for the last ten years?  That would allow me to replace the most expensive car I've ever owned (2005 Mazda MPV bought in 2015) every two years!  Or alternatively take a bunch of unpaid leave/etc.

 

Having said that, I suppose someone has to buy the new cars and depreciates them in advance for me to buy :)

 



Keeping up appearances is an expensive business.

Plus tax breaks for businesses are a large new car sales driver

Probulator

18 posts

Geek


  #2687153 6-Apr-2021 13:20
Send private message

Well I'll be putting it through my business so it's a little different from buying personal. Accountants will work it all out. Gst and expenses and all that.

Inphinity
2702 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2687154 6-Apr-2021 13:20
Send private message

Have not owned, but we looked at the Haval H9 as a 7seater option when we were last looking. It was absolutely gutless, but I believe they've had the engine reworked in the last couple of years. Haven't driven the revised one to compare, but the original felt - both in drivability and general fit and quality - like a mid-late 90s Japanese vehicle. Again, I hear they're now much improved, but unfortunately it was bad enough to put us off the brand at the time. Family friend has an H2, I haven't driven, they seem to love it.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





