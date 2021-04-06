Probulator:

Hey guys, does anyone own or know about these chinese cars? In particular I'm looking at the Haval H9 and LDV D90 7 seater SUVs.

People who are about to express their concerns are welcome to of course. I'm concerned as well so I'm asking here if anyone has experience with them before?



The price is really attractive to me for something this size. Both are sub $50k brand new.

I'm aware of their engines being weaker but I'm not an offroad guy. I just like the size of them when I fold all the seats down with the added option of taking a lot of people in it. I'm not keen on getting a van for the same purpose. I still want it to be a car.

Thanks!