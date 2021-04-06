Had a bad trip into Wellington today. Halfway down Ngauranga Gorge I got warning saying ASC problem or words to that effect. Yellow print on screen and then red stuff. I was trying to keep on the road so excuse my lack of knowlege of exactly what was flashing.
While looking for a pull-off spot I felt the steering become heavy and the brakes lost power assistance. Found a pullover space and car wouldn't start. Makes a really awful lot of noises like bits not doing things in the right sequence when trying to start it. Got a towy to take it to my service centre and was worried by about 5 mechanics who were clearly bamboozled by this situation!
Fingers crossed about what this may cost!!
Not asking for you guys to diagnose it of course but if someone has this same problem it would be nice to hear.