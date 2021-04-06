Very sorry for your car. This sounds quite major and you may need to start looking for another car.

I used to own a late 90s model Mitsubishi Galant. It was a NZ new car and I knew the previous owner very well. He looked after the car and I bought the car from him when the car was three years old. When he own the car, all the services were done by a Mitsubishi dealer. When I own the car, I sent the car for services with the same dealer, and after a couple of years, I switched to AA.

Both the previous owner and I looked after the car very well. Service it every year.

But still, the auto transmission packed up when the car was only seven years old, with about 110,000 km on the clock. Cost me almost $3K to fix.

Not too long after that, the engine starts leaking oil. AA Auto Service was very honest. They said they could not pin point where the leak was so it may not be economical to fix.

I ended up selling the car when it was 10 years old (not old at all for a Japanese car).

I did not buy another Mitsubishi after that.

Another problem with that car is the computer reset itself after battery replacement. The effect is that the engine will die when I stopped the car at traffic lights, round abouts etc. After the engine dies / cut off after 10 to 20 times, it starts to come back normal.