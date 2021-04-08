Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Rotorua Pay by Plate parking fine I was sure I had paid
wombus

#284229 8-Apr-2021 21:34
Has anyone had usability issues using the I-Park Pay by Plate?

 

I put in my correct rego number and choose 2 hours of parking, it took me to the payment screen and the payment card reader illuminated.

 

I placed my debit card onto the Paywave reader and the machine beeped and I was then greeted with a thank you screen.

 

I got a subsequent parking fine for non payment, I have complained and everything to the council regards the machine not informing me of the failed transaction to no avail.  Has anyone else had an experience like this with these darn machines? 

nitrotech
  #2689621 8-Apr-2021 21:41
Just one of the tons of articles in the paper since I-park took over parking

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/local-democracy-reporting/121428035/rotorua-lakes-council-parking-complaints-revealed-an-absolute-and-utter-frustration

 

The company that runs it care little about your privacy when you put in a complaint by the way.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=125&topicId=260163

 

 

 

 

wombus

  #2689644 8-Apr-2021 23:10
nitrotech:

 

Just one of the tons of articles in the paper since I-park took over parking

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/local-democracy-reporting/121428035/rotorua-lakes-council-parking-complaints-revealed-an-absolute-and-utter-frustration

 

The company that runs it care little about your privacy when you put in a complaint by the way.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=125&topicId=260163

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aha I am tempted to sift through them all  (the Complaints) to see if i can build a picture of whats going on, however i'm not one to breach others privacy.

 

My wife says just pay the fine and forget about it, but the principle of is hard for me to accept.  

 

If I don't pay the fine it goes to court which cost another $30, I wonder do the courts listen to reason and common sense?

 

 

elpenguino
  #2689647 8-Apr-2021 23:20
wombus:

 

Aha I am tempted to sift through them all  (the Complaints) to see if i can build a picture of whats going on, however i'm not one to breach others privacy.

 

My wife says just pay the fine and forget about it, but the principle of is hard for me to accept.  

 

If I don't pay the fine it goes to court which cost another $30, I wonder do the courts listen to reason and common sense?

 

 

They do, but what they really like is evidence.




wombus

  #2689655 8-Apr-2021 23:51
After I thought that I had made payment I was presented with a ‘Thank You’ screen.
I am now wondering if that screen is a ‘Home Screen’ but I am not near Rotorua to check that out?
Can any Rotorua people possibly enlighten me the Home Screen and what it says?
The machine in question is on Eruera street outside I think Cotton On not sure if that is relevant.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2689664 9-Apr-2021 06:09
Any credit card statement? Any receipt?




vexxxboy
  #2689687 9-Apr-2021 07:19
did you see a screen at the end which said do you want a receipt.




wombus

#2689690 9-Apr-2021 07:33
vexxxboy:

did you see a screen at the end which said do you want a receipt.



Thats my problem the transaction either failed or was declined so no record of it. The machine gave no feedback to say the transaction had failed or to try again, I suspect now that it reset it self waiting for the next user. Yes a ‘do you want a receipt’ screen would have been helpful, but i had to work with all it gave me which was a Thank You screen.



gzt

gzt
  #2689716 9-Apr-2021 08:56
wombus: I placed my debit card onto the Paywave reader and the machine beeped and I was then greeted with a thank you screen.

I had a similar experience with a pbp in Auckland. Luckily I realised something was off and repeated the sequence again. There were auto barriers on exit in this case. I assume it's not possible to leave.

As I recall it was something simple like card inserted backwards.

It's an understandable mistake - in a rush, machine beeps, take card out, machine says thank you, all good. Something like that happened.

Bung
  #2689751 9-Apr-2021 10:26
I've done something similar in a Wellington machine. Inadvertently used a Cash Passport card loaded with very few $ Australian instead of my credit card. At first glance it appeared ok but couldn't have worked. I was lucky enough to miss the ticket.

wombus

  #2689921 9-Apr-2021 13:04
Bung: I've done something similar in a Wellington machine. Inadvertently used a Cash Passport card loaded with very few $ Australian instead of my credit card. At first glance it appeared ok but couldn't have worked. I was lucky enough to miss the ticket.


So by the sounds of it, it would not be uncommon for parking machines across NZ to give no notification of a failed monetary transaction?

vexxxboy
  #2689927 9-Apr-2021 13:32
wombus:
Bung: I've done something similar in a Wellington machine. Inadvertently used a Cash Passport card loaded with very few $ Australian instead of my credit card. At first glance it appeared ok but couldn't have worked. I was lucky enough to miss the ticket.


So by the sounds of it, it would not be uncommon for parking machines across NZ to give no notification of a failed monetary transaction?

 

The machines in Rotorua  will only tell you if you have been successful and by that they will ask if you want a receipt , if it hasnt worked then it wont tell you. They are hated in Rotorua because they difficult to use and hard to understand and are the number 1 topic in complaints to the council. Personally i like them because you only have to use them once and then you can park anywhere in Rotorua until you time runs out..




wombus

  #2689950 9-Apr-2021 14:18
The machines in Rotorua  will only tell you if you have been successful and by that they will ask if you want a receipt , if it hasnt worked then it wont tell you. They are hated in Rotorua because they difficult to use and hard to understand and are the number 1 topic in complaints to the council. Personally i like them because you only have to use them once and then you can park anywhere in Rotorua until you time runs out..

.

So then are these machines built to an acceptable standard under consumer law? I personally feel it is not fit for purpose.

straff
  #2690225 9-Apr-2021 21:12
I wonder if it’s the same as here in Whangārei, when you do payWave (don’t know if it’s the same for chip & pin / swipe), but it does the beep then says are you willing to pay the extra charge for card usage, only then does it actually approve for parking. Annoying but no other option since I don’t carry cash 🤷🏻‍♂️

MadEngineer
  #2690235 9-Apr-2021 21:52
This is why I love the transaction notifications I get from my banks’s app.




ANglEAUT
  #2690867 11-Apr-2021 14:06
MadEngineer: This is why I love the transaction notifications I get from my banks’s app.

 

Mind telling me who you bank with? ASB charging me 20c per SMS notification is not worthwhile imo.

 

 




