Has anyone had usability issues using the I-Park Pay by Plate?

I put in my correct rego number and choose 2 hours of parking, it took me to the payment screen and the payment card reader illuminated.

I placed my debit card onto the Paywave reader and the machine beeped and I was then greeted with a thank you screen.

I got a subsequent parking fine for non payment, I have complained and everything to the council regards the machine not informing me of the failed transaction to no avail. Has anyone else had an experience like this with these darn machines?