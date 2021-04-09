Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Vero - Private car policies no longer cover glass (since 2018 !)
I wonder how many others have been stung by this.

 

We live in Kapiti, we haven't been able to go anywhere for over 6 years without encountering road works and loose chip seal. I would NEVER have a car policy which doesn't include glass cover.

 

So when we had our latest cracked screen I lodged a claim online and it was replaced by Novus as per the previous claims. No problem I thought.

 

A couple of weeks have gone by and now Novus tell me Vero have rejected the claim because they don't cover glass. I've had no response from Vero at all.

 

So I call Vero, wait on hold for over an hour, then be passed around three different people over the next 30 minutes (not my department sir) to be told they sent me a letter in 2018 stating all private motor vehicle policies will no longer cover glass !

 

Do you think I saw that letter ? There is no way I would have accepted the change, I would've gone elsewhere.

 

According to both Vero and Novus, lots of people are being caught out by the change, so I wonder who has a policy and isn't aware of it.

 

 

Correct. Many companies are now on case by case. Often rejecting glass for newer vehicles.

 

The issue is OEM windows can't be used in cars with smart lane change cameras etc. And they need to be recalibrated when changed. Thus all of a sudden manufacturer specific and a whole lot more expensive and harder to deal with.

 

The increase cost in this made them all panic and make amendments.

 

https://www.interest.co.nz/insurance/94380/vero-stops-offering-excess-free-windscreen-replacement-cover-bid-counter-soaring 

This is for a 30 year old car, no fancy HUD display in that.

Nope. But some blanket dropped it all. 

 

Others seem to vary by model/features

 

If they still had made-in-china models for everything out there I imagine it would be easier. But seems to only keep a finite range/age nowadays before ordering direct from manufacturer



We had a replacement a few months ago on a newer car with HUD and that wasn't replaced with a genuine item. That was cracked within two weeks of going in and is being replaced next week. That car's not with Vero though so they may well be getting more business.

Are you sure the claim was rejected?

This is the Vero policy wording
"We will cover breakage of windscreen and window
glass and we will waive your excess if the damage
can be repaired. If your windscreen or window
glass needs to be replaced, you will need to pay
your policy excess."

That was the case with our car in late 2018. The screen cost us $500 excess. Novus told us the total cost was about $3000.

Rejected is the wrong word sorry.

Vero said it's a $500 excess, Novus say the screen was $395

I am with Vero and can confirm that they will cover your windscreen replacement but you'll have to pay the excess.

 

https://www.vero.co.nz/personal-insurance/car-insurance.html

 

 

 

I had just replaced my old car wind screen replaced two weeks ago.

 

But I didn't make a claim as the cost of replacement is $580 and my excess is bigger than that.

 

 



martyyn: Rejected is the wrong word sorry.

Vero said it's a $500 excess, Novus say the screen was $395

 

So pay Novus directly and take Vero out of the equation

