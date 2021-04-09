I wonder how many others have been stung by this.

We live in Kapiti, we haven't been able to go anywhere for over 6 years without encountering road works and loose chip seal. I would NEVER have a car policy which doesn't include glass cover.

So when we had our latest cracked screen I lodged a claim online and it was replaced by Novus as per the previous claims. No problem I thought.

A couple of weeks have gone by and now Novus tell me Vero have rejected the claim because they don't cover glass. I've had no response from Vero at all.

So I call Vero, wait on hold for over an hour, then be passed around three different people over the next 30 minutes (not my department sir) to be told they sent me a letter in 2018 stating all private motor vehicle policies will no longer cover glass !

Do you think I saw that letter ? There is no way I would have accepted the change, I would've gone elsewhere.

According to both Vero and Novus, lots of people are being caught out by the change, so I wonder who has a policy and isn't aware of it.