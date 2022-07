I can see how that would be annoying if you're trying to charge-hop a long distance.

On the other hand, is what they're doing legally an offence? Apparently it is https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/electric-shocker-petrolheads-snag-auckland-ev-charging-spots/XFU4OQKKP2S6IOAQB3VZSJXCZY/

I can see we might be in happy times for EV owners right now, where they get what some might see as preferential treatment for 'parks with charging'.

What are we going to do when the fleet is majority EV? There definitely won't be enough charging parks then.

@freitasm you should have called the council, this is same as using a disability park.