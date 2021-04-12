Ebike recommendations/thoughts.

I'm looking at a mountain bike style bike with a throttle, front sus forks, LCD display, XL sized frame since I'm 6'2(188cm) & lights, mud guards(opt extras). I've set a budget of $4000 but can add a $200 if needed but really have no desire to spend more. I also live in Gisborne with only 2 decent bike shops so I may have to courier to my local shop for assembly. Will be used 99% to commute to and from work with the occasional trip to the beach/dunes.

The following models I'm looking at even though some may no longer be in stock due to covid disruption.

Wattwheels Bighorn S $3999

The Mega Black 750 $3999

Black ATB-H (All Terrain) Electric Bike $4099(lrg battery)

Meloyelo Traverse MD $4200

Fatbikeshop $3300 Would need to be modded with Sus forks & lrg battery so prob $4000

Giant Talon E+ 29 1/3 $3300-$4000 Definitely not a fan of these with the 32km speed limit & no throttle but added to the list a poss last option.



Any other models I should consider?