MrBBEye

#284284 12-Apr-2021 09:00
Ebike recommendations/thoughts.

 

I'm looking at a mountain bike style bike with a throttle, front sus forks, LCD display, XL sized frame since I'm 6'2(188cm) & lights, mud guards(opt extras). I've set a budget of $4000 but can add a $200 if needed but really have no desire to spend more. I also live in Gisborne with only 2 decent bike shops so I may have to courier to my local shop for assembly. Will be used 99% to commute to and from work with the occasional trip to the beach/dunes.

 

The following models I'm looking at even though some may no longer be in stock due to covid disruption.

 

Wattwheels Bighorn S $3999

 

The Mega Black 750 $3999

 

Black ATB-H (All Terrain) Electric Bike $4099(lrg battery)

 

Meloyelo Traverse MD $4200

 

Fatbikeshop $3300 Would need to be modded with Sus forks & lrg battery so prob $4000

 

Giant Talon E+ 29 1/3 $3300-$4000 Definitely not a fan of these with the 32km speed limit & no throttle but added to the list a poss last option.

 

Any other models I should consider?

 

 

 

 

kobiak
  #2691185 12-Apr-2021 09:15
https://www.hikobike.co.nz/ebikes/ascent/

 

I have hiko pulse for the past 3 yrs. going strong. not riding it as I used to (couple times a fortnight now).




MrBBEye

  #2691233 12-Apr-2021 10:33
kobiak:

 

https://www.hikobike.co.nz/ebikes/ascent/

 

I have hiko pulse for the past 3 yrs. going strong. not riding it as I used to (couple times a fortnight now).

 

 

I spotted that bike but @ M Frame size I reckon it'll be too small for my long legs. 1: Does it have a throttle 2: Description say max 45kms.hr but is it realistically getting close to 40kms?

Batman
  #2691234 12-Apr-2021 10:33
the question is are you going mountain biking

 

if yes then the Talon is the purest one for MTB from your list

 

if for commuter then the other ones are fine but don't get the fat tyres if you want speed, get them if you want comfort. the standard tyres are very bumpy.




Batman
  #2691235 12-Apr-2021 10:35
also to point out that the bikes you've listed some are rear hub driven some are mid drive torque assist. if you are picky you should research which torque assist module is best for you.

 

also research range (and power if you live on hilly terrain)




Batman
  #2691259 12-Apr-2021 10:50
MrBBEye:

 

kobiak:

 

https://www.hikobike.co.nz/ebikes/ascent/

 

I have hiko pulse for the past 3 yrs. going strong. not riding it as I used to (couple times a fortnight now).

 

 

I spotted that bike but @ M Frame size I reckon it'll be too small for my long legs. 1: Does it have a throttle 2: Description say max 45kms.hr but is it realistically getting close to 40kms?

 

 

depends on power. i have a 250W/350 - sorry can't remember one and it has a 45k limit but it is power limited to 36k on the flat 

 

i'd say you need 500W to get near that




Geektastic
  #2691408 12-Apr-2021 13:44
Not that it’s on your list but if you can find it at the right price, Specialzed ebikes are excellent.





Handsomedan
  #2691455 12-Apr-2021 14:39
Geektastic: Not that it’s on your list but if you can find it at the right price, Specialized eBikes are excellent.

 

S-Works Turbo Levo, anyone? S-Works Turbo Levo

 

What a dream machine that is! but $24k is a lot for a bike...

 

 

 

But they do have a $5k version Turbo Levo HT




Geektastic
  #2694012 16-Apr-2021 21:38
Handsomedan:

 

Geektastic: Not that it’s on your list but if you can find it at the right price, Specialized eBikes are excellent.

 

S-Works Turbo Levo, anyone? S-Works Turbo Levo

 

What a dream machine that is! but $24k is a lot for a bike...

 

 

 

But they do have a $5k version Turbo Levo HT

 

 

 

 

Great if you have the body of a racing snake and bounce well! I have discovered that you bounce far less well as you get older...!

 

 

 

I have a Vado which is about to get new wheels. It's a fab bike to ride. Really it is a fast commuter but I use it for rail trails and that sort of thing and it's fine (well - maybe it isn't: that's why it's getting new wheels but it should be fine with the new DT Swiss ones on it to replace the factory ones).

 

I would never go back to a non-e bike now. I hope battery tech improves - it would be great to be able to do a long ride on Turbo with no range anxiety. Some German e-bikes can be ordered with double batteries for touring.





jonathan18
  #2694467 18-Apr-2021 15:39
Geektastic:

 

Some German e-bikes can be ordered with double batteries for touring.

 

 

A number of brands allow second batteries to be attached, and one doesn't have to pay the European tax for the priviledge - eg, Giant and Trek.

Geektastic
  #2694533 18-Apr-2021 20:12
jonathan18:

 

Geektastic:

 

Some German e-bikes can be ordered with double batteries for touring.

 

 

A number of brands allow second batteries to be attached, and one doesn't have to pay the European tax for the priviledge - eg, Giant and Trek.

 

 

 

 

True although the Reise & Muller system is much neater and looks less like an afterthought.





MrBBEye

  #2709883 19-May-2021 22:20
Bit of a gamble but went with a Fat Tyre eBike off trade me, basically a unbranded buzzbike with a dapu mid-drive instead of bafang. Despite being 19" it's big n heavy with a the 4" tyres. Speed limited to 40km/h but can go 45-47km/h with some extra peddling :) If this had normal sized tyres and lighter frame there' no doubt it would break the 50km/h barrier.

 

 

 

 

 

 

