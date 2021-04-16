Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Audi B9 A4 Reversing Camera Issue
networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284365 16-Apr-2021 13:07
Send private message

 

 

 

In October 2019, I took my wifes Audi into an Audi Dealer to have a look at the reversing camera issue she had. (Whilst it was under warranty)

 

It was acknowledged as an issue, but no fix available. We were told a software update was pending not yet available, no ETA, but we would be notified when it was available. 

 

I checked in a few times and was told no update available. 

 

Recently we had another unrelated error code turn up, and took the car back to the same Audi dealer, and asked them to look at the camera again. 

 

Again we were told it wasn't normal, however, because Audi won't take non-faulty installed parts back, they would need to wait for another similar car to come in so they could swap parts out to determine which one was faulty, so they could order the correct part from Audi. 

 

I laughed and told them to order the parts in, it wasn't our job to wait for another suitable car, and would the owner of the car they were cannibalizing be told such a thing was happening, and how could I be assured a similar thing hadn't been done to our car?

 

They said talk to Audi, nothing to do with us. 

 

I contacted Audi who stood their ground but then said the item wasn't faulty at all, outside of warranty and no action was to be taken. 

 

I refute that this is normal or acceptable. My 2015 BMW had a great camera, and the one before, and the one before. Even my 2004 Audi never had these sort of issues.

 

Wondering if anyone else with the same car has the same issue?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
ArcticSilver
713 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2693801 16-Apr-2021 13:28
Send private message

I don't have a Audi, but it looks like some form of interference to me. I highly doubt this will be fixed with a software update.

 

The dealer that sold you the car needs to deal with it by law, they can't just brush you off.

 

 

 

I've certainly herd enough about Audi over the years that I would never buy one. They look nice but they seem to make the worst choices when it comes to long term reliability.

SATTV
1344 posts

Uber Geek


  #2693844 16-Apr-2021 14:44
Send private message

Are you using a cheap plug in modulator by any chance? 

 

A friend had a weird issue with his Lexus and after they changed the head unit ( 10K under warranty ) the issue persisted on the way home he traced the issue to the plug in modulator.

 

Just making sure it is not something the kids bring into the car that has caused interference.

 

JOhn

 

 

 

PS Bad form on Audi's part BTW but as the issue was raised under warranty this would still be considered a warranty claim.




networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693864 16-Apr-2021 15:05
Send private message

So, the dealer has called and magic'd up a same model apparently having the same issue. He called me down there to see, and when I got there said the car had sold and they couldn't let me look at the car any longer (For the record, 27 minutes after his call). He then had a B9 sedan in the second hand department which uses the same thing, but when I went to have a look at it, it's working perfectly pretty much (good enough I'd be happy with it).  He was then slightly confused and said perhaps it was a later build and no they couldn't swap it over because it wouldn't work as they had to match VINS and it would mismatch and wouldn't work.

 

I've asked for specifics which they will send me, but I am not a happy camper right now.

 

No, we don't have anything plugged into the car other than what was included. It's a NZ new Audi.

 

 



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694405 18-Apr-2021 14:35
Send private message

Definitely looks like electrical interference to me. First thing I'd look at would be to see if the RCA connector for the camera (if that's what it uses) is fully seated in the socket so it's properly earthed, but as it's an Audi getting in there to take a look might require removal of the front seats, the centre console, disabling all the airbags, the dashboard, the entire HVAC system, the steering wheel.  Thank your lucky stars it's not a Jeep - IIRC some models you have to cut the windscreen out to remove bolts holding the dashboard in place to work on the HVAC system.  When reassembled, the camera might work, but the car will have a very annoying rattle in behind the dashboard somewhere - so they'll have to pull it apart again.

 

I suspect there's a very good reason the dealer is reluctant.  CGA / disputes tribunal them - stir them into a little action.

networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694408 18-Apr-2021 14:47
Send private message

The complication is that the dealer isn't the one who sold it to us. I guess I may need to include the guy who sold it to us. 

 

The issue is that the dealer is the one that for a couple of years told us a fix was coming and now being pressed to fix it, are saying it's normal. 

 

I think it falls short of what one could reasonable expect of a 4 .5 year old car. 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694466 18-Apr-2021 15:35
Send private message

networkn:

 

The complication is that the dealer isn't the one who sold it to us. I guess I may need to include the guy who sold it to us. 

 

The issue is that the dealer is the one that for a couple of years told us a fix was coming and now being pressed to fix it, are saying it's normal. 

 

I think it falls short of what one could reasonable expect of a 4 .5 year old car. 

 

 

Maybe if you find an installer of car entertainment systems who could tell you what's involved in getting to the back of the entertainment system and/or the camera -or even if that's needed. Used / jap import dealers seem to use specialist guys to work for them - replacing Japanese head units.  Maybe find someone who imports Audis etc.  I was half joking when I said that it might be a huge pain of a job, it might be relatively simple, they might have come across the issue before. 

Bung
4602 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694490 18-Apr-2021 16:22
Send private message

I don't know if this is the issue. The camera could be powered from a source that also carries a data signal. Typical filter blurb
"With certain European vehicles with canbus electronics such as VW, Skoda, SEAT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Opel and more, sometimes you will have electrical interference that will flicker or distort your rear cameras image. You may find this happens when you put your cars headlights on then go into reverse for example. Well this item is here to fix that. This power rectifier will make the camera image stable at all times.

Key Attributes:

Anti-interference device
Easy to install
Works with models with canbus electrics "



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694602 18-Apr-2021 22:17
Send private message

Bung: I don't know if this is the issue. The camera could be powered from a source that also carries a data signal. Typical filter blurb
"With certain European vehicles with canbus electronics such as VW, Skoda, SEAT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Opel and more, sometimes you will have electrical interference that will flicker or distort your rear cameras image. You may find this happens when you put your cars headlights on then go into reverse for example. Well this item is here to fix that. This power rectifier will make the camera image stable at all times.

Key Attributes:

Anti-interference device
Easy to install
Works with models with canbus electrics "

 

Yeah - I've heard about that.  "Device" is a relay triggered by +12v from the reversing light, to take a clean 12v power source for the camera rather than power from the canbus body control module powering the rear light clusters.

 

I'd still try to talk to a car audio installer in case this was a known issue - and not attempt to implement a DIY solution.

 

Some of these euro cars are full of electronic gimmicks that serve no real purpose apart from to look "interesting" - like fancy sequential indicator LEDs, when no owner had even figured out how to turn the old fashioned ones on.

 

 

 

 

networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694609 18-Apr-2021 22:26
Send private message

Bung: I don't know if this is the issue. The camera could be powered from a source that also carries a data signal. Typical filter blurb
"With certain European vehicles with canbus electronics such as VW, Skoda, SEAT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Opel and more, sometimes you will have electrical interference that will flicker or distort your rear cameras image. You may find this happens when you put your cars headlights on then go into reverse for example. Well this item is here to fix that. This power rectifier will make the camera image stable at all times.

Key Attributes:

Anti-interference device
Easy to install
Works with models with canbus electrics "

 

 

 

Presumably, if it was this simple, they would apply the fix and move me on? I would imagine that would be a pretty low cost solution, covered by Audi by a known issues bulletin/recall. 

 

They showed me an Audi document that they wouldn't allow me to copy or photograph which talked about the way the system stores the images and replays them. 

 

I am not keen to get it to a third party, until I have exhausted my options with Audi. 

 

I am not sure, if they say that all models of my car have this issue, and that Audi considers it "operating within acceptable parameters" if I will have much luck with getting a solution out of the disputes tribunal.

 

Having said that, had they not have said it was a known issue in 2019, we would have refused the car at the start. Bit hard to do this now. 

 

 

Handle9
7768 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694618 18-Apr-2021 23:40
Send private message

networkn:

 

Bung: I don't know if this is the issue. The camera could be powered from a source that also carries a data signal. Typical filter blurb
"With certain European vehicles with canbus electronics such as VW, Skoda, SEAT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Opel and more, sometimes you will have electrical interference that will flicker or distort your rear cameras image. You may find this happens when you put your cars headlights on then go into reverse for example. Well this item is here to fix that. This power rectifier will make the camera image stable at all times.

Key Attributes:

Anti-interference device
Easy to install
Works with models with canbus electrics "

 

 

 

Presumably, if it was this simple, they would apply the fix and move me on? I would imagine that would be a pretty low cost solution, covered by Audi by a known issues bulletin/recall. 

 

They showed me an Audi document that they wouldn't allow me to copy or photograph which talked about the way the system stores the images and replays them. 

 

I am not keen to get it to a third party, until I have exhausted my options with Audi. 

 

I am not sure, if they say that all models of my car have this issue, and that Audi considers it "operating within acceptable parameters" if I will have much luck with getting a solution out of the disputes tribunal.

 

Having said that, had they not have said it was a known issue in 2019, we would have refused the car at the start. Bit hard to do this now. 

 

 

 

 

If you go that way the disputes tribunal would likely side with you. Goods have to be safe, durable, of reasonable quality, and have no undisclosed defects.

 

I'm assuming you didn't get the car in a box of weetbix so it's not reasonable for an expensive car to have a poor quality camera. You also have the statements of the dealer that it's not normal.

 

It's probably worth the filing fee to get some movement.

networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694759 19-Apr-2021 12:00
Send private message

I've sent a firmly worded email to them saying we reject the fact that it's normal based on the fact they showed us a B9 Audi on Friday which had a significantly better camera. We have sent them a link to the CGA and reminded them the dealer told us it was a defect on multiple occasions.

 

I have said if they are unprepared to fix the issue, we will follow up with a case to the disputes tribunal.

 

I expect them to reject it (They have repeatedly told me the car is out of warranty and they are only looking at the issue as a "goodwill" gesture).

 

I reminded them that it's against the law to misrepresent consumers rights.

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694770 19-Apr-2021 12:16
Send private message

networkn:

 

The complication is that the dealer isn't the one who sold it to us. I guess I may need to include the guy who sold it to us. 

 

The issue is that the dealer is the one that for a couple of years told us a fix was coming and now being pressed to fix it, are saying it's normal. 

 

I think it falls short of what one could reasonable expect of a 4 .5 year old car. 

 

 

i never believe anything anyone says, esp something that sounded like that. it's just to get rid of you so he can get on with his day.




networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694787 19-Apr-2021 13:25
Send private message

networkn:

 

I've sent a firmly worded email to them saying we reject the fact that it's normal based on the fact they showed us a B9 Audi on Friday which had a significantly better camera. We have sent them a link to the CGA and reminded them the dealer told us it was a defect on multiple occasions.

 

I have said if they are unprepared to fix the issue, we will follow up with a case to the disputes tribunal.

 

I expect them to reject it (They have repeatedly told me the car is out of warranty and they are only looking at the issue as a "goodwill" gesture).

 

I reminded them that it's against the law to misrepresent consumers rights.

 

 

 

 

Their response was there was no fault and they will have no further communication about it with me.

 

 

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694893 19-Apr-2021 17:26
Send private message

these issues are difficult to argue -

 

from the youtube clip, there is picture, picture looks clear enough, hence they say "there is no fault"




networkn

27580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694896 19-Apr-2021 17:31
Send private message

I'd argue it falls short of a reasonable standard for a premium brand car in 2016.

 

Not to mention other examples of the same car on the same year don't have the fault.

 

They said they can't fit the model from the other car as it's tied to the VIN number. I asked if the whole head unit failed entirely, how would they handle it, they said they would order one from the factory using the VIN Number.

 

I guess we are going to find out, since due to the unpleasant way they dealt with it, it's got my back up, and that means a trip to the disputes tribunal for both of us, if it gets that far.

 

 

