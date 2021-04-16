In October 2019, I took my wifes Audi into an Audi Dealer to have a look at the reversing camera issue she had. (Whilst it was under warranty)

It was acknowledged as an issue, but no fix available. We were told a software update was pending not yet available, no ETA, but we would be notified when it was available.

I checked in a few times and was told no update available.

Recently we had another unrelated error code turn up, and took the car back to the same Audi dealer, and asked them to look at the camera again.

Again we were told it wasn't normal, however, because Audi won't take non-faulty installed parts back, they would need to wait for another similar car to come in so they could swap parts out to determine which one was faulty, so they could order the correct part from Audi.

I laughed and told them to order the parts in, it wasn't our job to wait for another suitable car, and would the owner of the car they were cannibalizing be told such a thing was happening, and how could I be assured a similar thing hadn't been done to our car?

They said talk to Audi, nothing to do with us.

I contacted Audi who stood their ground but then said the item wasn't faulty at all, outside of warranty and no action was to be taken.

I refute that this is normal or acceptable. My 2015 BMW had a great camera, and the one before, and the one before. Even my 2004 Audi never had these sort of issues.

Wondering if anyone else with the same car has the same issue?