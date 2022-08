https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/04/18/2-men-dead-after-fiery-tesla-crash-in-spring-officials-say/ Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies said the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it failed to negotiate a cul-de-sac turn, ran off the road and hit the tree. The owner, he said, backed out of the driveway, and then may have hopped in the back seat only to crash a few hundred yards down the road. He said the owner was found in the back seat upright. The brother-in-law of one of the victims said relatives watched the car burn for four hours as authorities tried to tap out the flames.

The photos show a *very* burnt-out wreck. I'm surprised at that... I hadn't thought there was that much actual lithium metal in a battery.Presumably once the first battery cell starts burning, it generates enough heat to remove the covering of the next battery. Hopefully the fire brigade were trying to put it out with foam rather than just water. What appears to be an armco barrier in one photo is in fact the ramp of the tow truck.

The video shows a slight curve in the road, with a low-angle kerb and no white stripes anywhere. Maybe the autopilot had lost the road edge, and then thought the road edge/kerb was the centreline, and was avoiding the fire hydrant and the first tree?