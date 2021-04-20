rayonline:

I had to muck around jacking our MX5 when I replaced the clutch a few months ago. Have some steel ramps, but the car's too low to drive it up onto them. Have trolley jack, but jacking the diff - it won't quite lift the wheels high enough to drop on the ramps, so jack it up part way, fit jack stands, put plank under trolley jack, lift onto ramps, then repeat to lift other end. Then another problem realised too late - had to remove exhaust from a manifold flange to get the gearbox out, bolts perfectly inaccessible except through wheel arch, have to remove wheel but the wheel is on a ramp, so temporary lift onto jack stand, undo bolts, put wheel back on, ramp back in - repeat process after re-fitting gearbox and exhaust. Repeat the double-jacking process to get the car back on the ground, while praying I won't find out after a test drive that I forgot to do something essential while under the car. This is part of the reason why a 6-8 hour job for a mechanic in a proper workshop took me two days. Another excuse for my slow work is I've got a pit in the garage that I use very rarely, between uses it fills up with giant friendly spiders who've developed immunity to Novichock, takes a couple of hours work to don full spider-proof PPE, set up floodlights, and round up every single one of those 8-eyed bastards with the shop vac.

Some may think I'm a masochist, but think of the money I save.