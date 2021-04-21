Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Toyota reveals EV range
Batman

Mad Scientist
27975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284422 21-Apr-2021 07:35
Send private message

https://www.driven.co.nz/news/toyota-s-all-electric-bz-range-confirmed-for-new-zealand/

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
tdgeek
26418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695708 21-Apr-2021 08:29
Send private message

Very bereft of detail. Mid 2022 for international markets probably means NZ is well down the track. Price? Battery size? Range? How many motors?

 

Literally no news at all, but I like this  The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2695734 21-Apr-2021 09:07
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

...but I like this  The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary. 

 

 

This seems like a very novel, handy feature - I wonder how effective it would be in practice? I have no idea how efficient solar is but I seem to recall my solar powered calculator at school working great 😄

tdgeek
26418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695739 21-Apr-2021 09:14
Send private message

antonknee:

 

tdgeek:

 

...but I like this  The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary. 

 

 

This seems like a very novel, handy feature - I wonder how effective it would be in practice? I have no idea how efficient solar is but I seem to recall my solar powered calculator at school working great 😄

 

 

a 350W panel is quite large but not too large maybe they can fit 650W on the roof, bonnet. It could probably get 600W per hour maybe. 2.4kW for free if sitting in a carpark or on a 4 hour drive is not too shabby. Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.



wellygary
6685 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695799 21-Apr-2021 09:43
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

a 350W panel is quite large but not too large maybe they can fit 650W on the roof, bonnet. It could probably get 600W per hour maybe. 2.4kW for free if sitting in a carpark or on a 4 hour drive is not too shabby. Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.

 

 

Because it will be an "optional extra" and it won't be any where near a short financial payback time..... According to this it would be better to stick panels on the roof of your house...

 

https://juicepoint.co.nz/knowledge-base/why-dont-they-put-solar-panels-on-evs/

 

 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2695812 21-Apr-2021 10:03
Send private message

I like it, seems like they are taking a few notes from Tesla.

Disappointingly, the NZ release doesn't mention the option for the steer-by-wire system that replaces the steering wheel with a yoke.

Their reasoning for it makes sense though:



Toyota’s explanation as to why it also changed the steering wheel for a yoke with the steer-by-wire is simple: with the system, that no longer has a physical connection between the helm and the wheels, the driver will need to apply a lot less lock to make the car to turn, thus eliminating the need to take their hands off the steering wheel when negotiating tighter turns.



And to be honest I'm a fan of anything that makes a car feel like a fighter jet...


Click to see full size


More photos are available with the global press release

PolicyGuy
1282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695823 21-Apr-2021 10:21
Send private message

antonknee:

 

tdgeek:

 

...but I like this  The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary. 

 

 

This seems like a very novel, handy feature - I wonder how effective it would be in practice? I have no idea how efficient solar is but I seem to recall my solar powered calculator at school working great 😄

 

 

You'd get enough energy to top up the 'housekeeping' battery (not the main traction battery) or maybe keep a heat pump air conditioner / heater running without draining the battery flat.

 

Hyundai put this feature on its Sonata Hybrid in 2019 https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-49249884
Also on the Audi 8 from the 2010s https://www.buyacar.co.uk/cars/871/cars-with-solar-panels

 

If it's a $1500-$2000 optional extra, it's not worth the money

GV27
4272 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695825 21-Apr-2021 10:27
Send private message

Where's the GR version 😈



tripper1000
1466 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695925 21-Apr-2021 10:51
Send private message

Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?

Batman

Mad Scientist
27975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695935 21-Apr-2021 11:19
Send private message

tripper1000:

Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?



Looks like a lexus




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

fearandloathing
357 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695987 21-Apr-2021 11:44
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?

 

 

The Hybrid system.

tdgeek
26418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695989 21-Apr-2021 11:48
Send private message

Solid State EV batteries

gzt

gzt
13691 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2696211 21-Apr-2021 17:51
Send private message

tdgeek: a 350W panel is quite large but not too large maybe they can fit 650W on the roof, bonnet. It could probably get 600W per hour maybe. 2.4kW for free if sitting in a carpark or on a 4 hour drive is not too shabby. Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.

Makes a lot of sense for street parking and outdoor, which many people do these days with N cars per household. Def a good thing for those summer drives with aircon near max at the lights. For those that park outdoors and have a short drive to work, even more convenient, and there are lots of those. Def will save some top-up time in the summer months in high sunshine countries like NZ.

mattwnz
18735 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696228 21-Apr-2021 18:53
Send private message

Batman:
tripper1000:

 

Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?

 



Looks like a lexus

 

 

 

Funny that considering Toyota make Lexus. Probably makes it easier for them to rebadge, considering some models are on the same platform, if the bodies are very similar designs.  But I have noticed more and more Toyota models  overseas looking more like Lexus models, such as the Toyota Venza which is like an updated Lexus NX300 with newer more modern tech, and infact probably looks more like a lexus than the lexus.


mattwnz
18735 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696229 21-Apr-2021 18:57
Send private message

tripper1000:

 

Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?

 

 

A lot of manufacturers now work together or rebadge. eg BMW and Toyota with the Supra. Mazda and Toyota on some small car models in the US. Mazda and Fiat on the mazda on the 124. Mazda and Isuzu with their utes etc

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2696255 21-Apr-2021 21:02
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

... Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.

 

 

I'm sure there is a reason why I don't want to park in the sun?

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

Image taken from a post dated 2015

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 