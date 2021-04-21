https://www.driven.co.nz/news/toyota-s-all-electric-bz-range-confirmed-for-new-zealand/
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Very bereft of detail. Mid 2022 for international markets probably means NZ is well down the track. Price? Battery size? Range? How many motors?
Literally no news at all, but I like this The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary.
tdgeek:
...but I like this The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary.
This seems like a very novel, handy feature - I wonder how effective it would be in practice? I have no idea how efficient solar is but I seem to recall my solar powered calculator at school working great 😄
antonknee:
tdgeek:
...but I like this The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary.
This seems like a very novel, handy feature - I wonder how effective it would be in practice? I have no idea how efficient solar is but I seem to recall my solar powered calculator at school working great 😄
a 350W panel is quite large but not too large maybe they can fit 650W on the roof, bonnet. It could probably get 600W per hour maybe. 2.4kW for free if sitting in a carpark or on a 4 hour drive is not too shabby. Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.
tdgeek:
a 350W panel is quite large but not too large maybe they can fit 650W on the roof, bonnet. It could probably get 600W per hour maybe. 2.4kW for free if sitting in a carpark or on a 4 hour drive is not too shabby. Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.
Because it will be an "optional extra" and it won't be any where near a short financial payback time..... According to this it would be better to stick panels on the roof of your house...
https://juicepoint.co.nz/knowledge-base/why-dont-they-put-solar-panels-on-evs/
I like it, seems like they are taking a few notes from Tesla.
Disappointingly, the NZ release doesn't mention the option for the steer-by-wire system that replaces the steering wheel with a yoke.
Their reasoning for it makes sense though:
Toyota’s explanation as to why it also changed the steering wheel for a yoke with the steer-by-wire is simple: with the system, that no longer has a physical connection between the helm and the wheels, the driver will need to apply a lot less lock to make the car to turn, thus eliminating the need to take their hands off the steering wheel when negotiating tighter turns.
And to be honest I'm a fan of anything that makes a car feel like a fighter jet...
antonknee:
tdgeek:
...but I like this The SUV will also have a solar recharging system that recharges the battery while the car is stationary.
This seems like a very novel, handy feature - I wonder how effective it would be in practice? I have no idea how efficient solar is but I seem to recall my solar powered calculator at school working great 😄
You'd get enough energy to top up the 'housekeeping' battery (not the main traction battery) or maybe keep a heat pump air conditioner / heater running without draining the battery flat.
Hyundai put this feature on its Sonata Hybrid in 2019 https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-49249884
Also on the Audi 8 from the 2010s https://www.buyacar.co.uk/cars/871/cars-with-solar-panels
If it's a $1500-$2000 optional extra, it's not worth the money
Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?
tripper1000:
Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
tripper1000:
Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?
The Hybrid system.
Solid State EV batteries
tdgeek: a 350W panel is quite large but not too large maybe they can fit 650W on the roof, bonnet. It could probably get 600W per hour maybe. 2.4kW for free if sitting in a carpark or on a 4 hour drive is not too shabby. Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.
Batman:tripper1000:
Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?
Looks like a lexus
Funny that considering Toyota make Lexus. Probably makes it easier for them to rebadge, considering some models are on the same platform, if the bodies are very similar designs. But I have noticed more and more Toyota models overseas looking more like Lexus models, such as the Toyota Venza which is like an updated Lexus NX300 with newer more modern tech, and infact probably looks more like a lexus than the lexus.
tripper1000:
Looks like another co-lab. Do Toyota actually design anything new now days?
A lot of manufacturers now work together or rebadge. eg BMW and Toyota with the Supra. Mazda and Toyota on some small car models in the US. Mazda and Fiat on the mazda on the 124. Mazda and Isuzu with their utes etc
tdgeek:
... Sunny stay at home day, back it out of the garage and top up 5kW? Why not, makes sense.
I'm sure there is a reason why I don't want to park in the sun?
Image taken from a post dated 2015
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.