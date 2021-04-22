So just wondering if anyone can confirm the tunnels have speed cameras installed inside, or are they using the cameras from each end to calculate your speed inside as you travel through, pretty sure I've noticed just recently the cameras flashing (not easy to see, but on certain angles) on every single vehicle going past, I'm super careful going past the cameras, but never worried about inside, so definitely some times it's more then 80km, so I've just got hit with a $30 fine for doing 86km, I'm positive I wouldn't have done this going past the ones set up outside?