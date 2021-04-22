Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TENKAN

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


#284451 22-Apr-2021 19:22
So just wondering if anyone can confirm the tunnels have speed cameras installed inside, or are they using the cameras from each end to calculate your speed inside as you travel through, pretty sure I've noticed just recently the cameras flashing (not easy to see, but on certain angles) on every single vehicle going past, I'm super careful going past the cameras, but never worried about inside, so definitely some times it's more then 80km, so I've just got hit with a $30 fine for doing 86km, I'm positive I wouldn't have done this going past the ones set up outside?

 

 

 

 

Linux
9083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696795 22-Apr-2021 19:25
Speed is calculated on time to get thru the tunnel

TENKAN

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2696796 22-Apr-2021 19:27
Now I'm worried, how long have they been doing this?

nickb800
2638 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2696797 22-Apr-2021 19:34
It's all here:
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/cameras-inside-waterview-tunnels-to-ensure-safe-speeds/



TENKAN

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2696798 22-Apr-2021 19:39
That's dated 1 August 2018, if they have been doing this since then, I have been very lucky!

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696799 22-Apr-2021 19:41
nickb800: It's all here:
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/cameras-inside-waterview-tunnels-to-ensure-safe-speeds/

 

 

Knowing NZ drivers, there will be some out there thinking "So that means I can speed up to 130 for most of it, then pull over for 2 minutes just before the second camera to bring the average down to below 80"...




Linux
9083 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696800 22-Apr-2021 19:42
I know someone that got a ticket a few months after it opened

TENKAN

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2696801 22-Apr-2021 19:42
This has been my first.

Knowing NZ drivers, there will be some out there thinking "So that means I can speed up to 130 for most of it, then pull over for 2 minutes just before the second camera to bring the average down to below 80"...

ha ha yeah I've been thinking...



Oblivian
6652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2696804 22-Apr-2021 20:12
Not terribly hidden...

 

https://goo.gl/maps/YkNR3wwguB2DF6pL7 

 

Then there are the ones inside.

 

/edit Ooops. Sorry, mis-read that you knew about these :)

 

I've heard a few motorcyclists say it's not uncommon to do that in the UK. And would on the Akaroa road here if p-2-p were put in. Stop for a drinks break below the ANPRs..  Off on your way after

Oblivian
6652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2696806 22-Apr-2021 20:28
Actually someone from an official information act raises a point. Was it from police, or NZTA. Cause police only manage the one at the start/end. While the NZTA/Auckland transport own the ones inside.

 

Everything I can find was it may only have been a 2yr trial. There was stats at the end of 2019 with the rate that each camera set earned.

Inphinity
2704 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2696807 22-Apr-2021 20:30
There are cameras inside the tunnel, at least the southbound one.

hsvhel
813 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2696853 22-Apr-2021 20:39
Gurezaemon:

 

nickb800: It's all here:
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/cameras-inside-waterview-tunnels-to-ensure-safe-speeds/

 

 

Knowing NZ drivers, there will be some out there thinking "So that means I can speed up to 130 for most of it, then pull over for 2 minutes just before the second camera to bring the average down to below 80"...

 

 

There was a case of this in QLD somewhere from memory, 3/4 of the way through there was a great cafe.  Could hammer it to there and stop for lunch and a couple of refreshing waters and then complete the rest of the ticketed zone.  Got a bit of a ride before "safety" was applied half way.

 

 

TENKAN

314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2696855 22-Apr-2021 20:46
Oblivian:

Actually someone from an official information act raises a point. Was it from police, or NZTA. Cause police only manage the one at the start/end. While the NZTA/Auckland transport own the ones inside.


Everything I can find was it may only have been a 2yr trial. There was stats at the end of 2019 with the rate that each camera set earned.



Ok so it was from the police,which means I got wacked by the set cameras!

Oblivian
6652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2696856 22-Apr-2021 20:51
I'm not sure if they still work the law of averages. Once upon a time, they use to hit the top percentile based on average speed captured for a period.

 

So if lots of people did 90+ in a 80, if you did 81-85ish you might get away with it. But if there was noone doing that high, even the little guy copped it.

 

But, perhaps that may have gone out with the 0 tolerance fulltime now. Might be why you got one all of a sudden?

Jase2985
11616 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696872 22-Apr-2021 21:52
when was the ticket? easter weekend by chance?

sonyxperiageek
2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2696878 22-Apr-2021 22:08
I'm part of this radar detector forum group, and apparently the outside cameras aren't actually in use anymore, but are still there as it costs money to get them removed. Only the ones inside the tunnel are being used.

OP, might be worth asking them for an image proof as then that will tell whether you got pinged inside or outside tunnel.




