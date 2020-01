IcI: https://woop.co.nz/plans has some tasty plans. The $200 - $250 per week is making me choose HelloFresh for now. What is your experience like so far?

I gave woop a try and find them too expensive for what it is, the meal sizes were not really on par as well.

The hello fresh is really good, will be using it for the future unless I hear of a new one to try, I've used Bargain Box and My Food Bag as well, with Bargain Box it is the cheapest option but the meals can be complicated and you need to do everything yourself which for the price is understandable. With My Food Bag it is fancier meals that cost more and can be a little more involved than the Bargain box meals.