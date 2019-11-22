ShinyChrome:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261344 22-Nov-2019 06:31
Go buy one so I don't have to!


RTINGS review, pretty much the same TV as the C9.

  # 2359059 22-Nov-2019 07:24
Not a bad price for this time of year!

 

 



  # 2359140 22-Nov-2019 08:46
sbiddle:

Not a bad price for this time of year!


 


Cheapest I've seen an OLED from the big 3. And with HDMI 2.1 too.

And I was just expressing my disappointment recently about the B9 not being the OLED bargain hero we were hoping for haha

 
 
 
 


  # 2359147 22-Nov-2019 08:56
Can you clarify that it's fully HDMI 2.1 certified?

 

Can it take a 48Gbps feed? Obviously it's a 4K TV, not an 8K panel... but the LG bloke I talked to said 'yes we have everything', but when I drilled into specifics he got increasingly vague and said 'I don't know - we just got told we do everything'... so yeah.

 

HDCP 2.3 isn't tricky, that can be implemented (AVR manufacturers did this with older products) - but what about the rest of the spec?

  # 2359149 22-Nov-2019 08:58
Newbold's is doing the Panasonic GZ1000 for $3799 at the moment, so great to see two decent 65" OLEDs under $4k.

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5203258

 

Are the real-world differences between the C9 and C8 significant? What would be the pick between the GZ1000 and C8?

 

One thing of value to me (though more UE than product quality) is the Panasonic's GA support, which I understand is still not supported by LG TVs in NZ?



  # 2359187 22-Nov-2019 09:31
Dunnersfella:

 

Can you clarify that it's fully HDMI 2.1 certified?

 

Can it take a 48Gbps feed? Obviously it's a 4K TV, not an 8K panel... but the LG bloke I talked to said 'yes we have everything', but when I drilled into specifics he got increasingly vague and said 'I don't know - we just got told we do everything'... so yeah.

 

HDCP 2.3 isn't tricky, that can be implemented (AVR manufacturers did this with older products) - but what about the rest of the spec?

 

 

Does it have HDMI 2.1 compliant inputs? Everything I have seen says yes. Does it actually process full fat 4k120 signals etc? Well since we don't have those sources, no one really knows. Even RTINGS say that on their review.

 

The B9 also has a lesser chip than the c9 (Alpha 7 gen2 vs alpha 9 gen 2), so the PQ isn't as good as the C9 apparently, but it seems pretty minor IRL.

 

jonathan18:

 

Newbold's is doing the Panasonic GZ1000 for $3799 at the moment, so great to see two decent 65" OLEDs under $4k.

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5203258

 

Are the real-world differences between the C9 and C8 significant? What would be the pick between the GZ1000 and C8?

 

One thing of value to me (though more UE than product quality) is the Panasonic's GA support, which I understand is still not supported by LG TVs in NZ?

 

 

Damn that's pretty sharp.

 

C9 and C8, no not a huge amount. The panel is the same; the chipset is beefier, so in turn the PQ is slightly better; but really it comes down to the HDMI 2.1 inputs.

 

I would probably lean more towards the LG C9 (i'm guessing you meant C9?) vs GZ1000 for gaming and movies use cases equally, but the GZ1000 apparently has the edge on image processing with the HCX chipset plus HDR10+/DV support, so if you don't have much consideration for games and only watch movies and TV, lean that way. Games are gonna be the only use case for higher than 60hz on a 4k TV really.

 

The whole HDMI 2.1 thing is pretty up-in-the-air-hand-wavium at the moment, but I'm hoping with both the next gen Xbox and PS5 launching next year, we might actually see a use for it. Then we can see how good LG's claims are.

 

In reality though, both are pretty damn good and you can't lose either way.

  # 2359318 22-Nov-2019 13:43
One person supports this post
ShinyChrome:

 

Dunnersfella:

 

Can you clarify that it's fully HDMI 2.1 certified?

 

Can it take a 48Gbps feed? Obviously it's a 4K TV, not an 8K panel... but the LG bloke I talked to said 'yes we have everything', but when I drilled into specifics he got increasingly vague and said 'I don't know - we just got told we do everything'... so yeah.

 

HDCP 2.3 isn't tricky, that can be implemented (AVR manufacturers did this with older products) - but what about the rest of the spec?

 

 

Does it have HDMI 2.1 compliant inputs? Everything I have seen says yes. Does it actually process full fat 4k120 signals etc? Well since we don't have those sources, no one really knows. Even RTINGS say that on their review.

 

The B9 also has a lesser chip than the c9 (Alpha 7 gen2 vs alpha 9 gen 2), so the PQ isn't as good as the C9 apparently, but it seems pretty minor IRL.

 

jonathan18:

 

Newbold's is doing the Panasonic GZ1000 for $3799 at the moment, so great to see two decent 65" OLEDs under $4k.

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5203258

 

Are the real-world differences between the C9 and C8 significant? What would be the pick between the GZ1000 and C8?

 

One thing of value to me (though more UE than product quality) is the Panasonic's GA support, which I understand is still not supported by LG TVs in NZ?

 

 

Damn that's pretty sharp.

 

C9 and C8, no not a huge amount. The panel is the same; the chipset is beefier, so in turn the PQ is slightly better; but really it comes down to the HDMI 2.1 inputs.

 

I would probably lean more towards the LG C9 (i'm guessing you meant C9?) vs GZ1000 for gaming and movies use cases equally, but the GZ1000 apparently has the edge on image processing with the HCX chipset plus HDR10+/DV support, so if you don't have much consideration for games and only watch movies and TV, lean that way. Games are gonna be the only use case for higher than 60hz on a 4k TV really.

 

The whole HDMI 2.1 thing is pretty up-in-the-air-hand-wavium at the moment, but I'm hoping with both the next gen Xbox and PS5 launching next year, we might actually see a use for it. Then we can see how good LG's claims are.

 

In reality though, both are pretty damn good and you can't lose either way.

 

 

A small positive for the C9, if you’re an Apple-ite, is that it has built-in AirPlay - and C8 doesn’t. I find this useful for watching stuff like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, where the apps are on my iPad, on the C9.




  # 2382274 28-Dec-2019 19:31
jonathan18:

Newbold's is doing the Panasonic GZ1000 for $3799 at the moment, so great to see two decent 65" OLEDs under $4k.


https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5203258


Are the real-world differences between the C9 and C8 significant? What would be the pick between the GZ1000 and C8?


One thing of value to me (though more UE than product quality) is the Panasonic's GA support, which I understand is still not supported by LG TVs in NZ?



With the Panasonic GZ1000 currently at $3398, I'm mighty tempted...

Was in JB today and got talking to a salesperson, who said that Google Assistant doesn't work on the Panasonics, ie the same lack of local support as per the LGs.
Can anyone with a recent Panasonic OLED TV confirm this either way? Not a deal-breaker, but would be a useful feature.

He also reckons this is likely to be the cheapest on the GZ1000 before it reaches run-out, but I'm assuming that's said to encourage me to buy now. What do others reckon?

