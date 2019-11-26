Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsBargains and DealsSharesies $10 bonus for new accounts


BDFL - Memuneh
65224 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 261415 26-Nov-2019 17:55
Send private message quote this post

If you use my Sharesies referral code you get $10 on your new account (and I get $5).

Valid until 31st January. Register now!




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

Create new topic
138 posts

Master Geek


  # 2361221 27-Nov-2019 00:13
Send private message quote this post

thanks i joined using your link

2281 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2361395 27-Nov-2019 10:30
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, have been sitting on the fence but took the plunge and joined.




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

 
 
 
 




BDFL - Memuneh
65224 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2376771 17-Dec-2019 09:22
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

*bump*




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

57 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  # 2377106 17-Dec-2019 15:30
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

*bump*

 

 

 

 

Signed up and investing



BDFL - Memuneh
65224 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2377113 17-Dec-2019 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Thanks!




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377121 17-Dec-2019 15:56
Send private message quote this post

How did I manage to setup my account in between this and the previous offer..... no fair :-(

 

:-)



BDFL - Memuneh
65224 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2387605 8-Jan-2020 19:47
Send private message quote this post

*bump*

 

This is still valid until 31st January.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.