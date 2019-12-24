The Warehouse mailer arrived yesterday and went straight out in the recycling bin so I couldn't tell you if there was anything exciting.
sbiddle:
Grabaseat sales have been fairly poor this year. I usually manage to grab one of their Xmas / Boxing Day deep-discount sales to go back to the states but there has been nothing so far.
I also noticed some places are running their Boxing Day sales starting about a week in advance now. Bit of a scam really.
sonyxperiageek: I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.
https://www.vandyks.co.nz/product/details/60-69-inch-oled/lg-65quot-4k-oled-smart-tv-dual-tuner-1 have it for $3,999
I've heard of them, but not used them personally
They have a physical shop in Putaruru if that counts for anything
sonyxperiageek:dfnt:
Haven't heard of Van Dyks before, and no stores in Auckland. Are they legit?
I bought mine from Noel Leeming a couple of weeks ago for 3999. See if they will price match
boosacnoodle:
Tip for next year, we grabbed AKL- HOU for around $750 return over Christmas / Early-mid Jan , came up on 22 November for a few days on Grabaseat.
Only problem from Houston is not every US internal airline uses that airport.
It's been well below that in recent sales and is only $3,999 now on Pricespy
I wonder if Briscoes will have a sale?
ben28:
That's a fairly average price. Typically I can get $600~ r/t ex.CHC to LAX / SFO. Going for $750 ex. AKL seems $$$$ to me.
