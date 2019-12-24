Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261945 24-Dec-2019 09:56
Well. Here we are. Another year. Another sales thread. It wasn't very exciting last year. Let's see how 2019 stacks up.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

  # 2380814 24-Dec-2019 10:22
Following with interest!




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

  # 2380816 24-Dec-2019 10:23
The Warehouse mailer arrived yesterday and went straight out in the recycling bin so I couldn't tell you if there was anything exciting.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2380819 24-Dec-2019 10:28
www.cheapies.nz

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk               Add me on Steam

  # 2380825 24-Dec-2019 10:37
sbiddle:

The Warehouse mailer arrived yesterday and went straight out in the recycling bin so I couldn't tell you if there was anything exciting.


 



And likewise, the Briscoes mailer arrived yesterday and went straight out in the recycling bin so I couldn't tell anyone if they were having a sale or not..




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

  # 2380826 24-Dec-2019 10:40
I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

  # 2380831 24-Dec-2019 10:44
Grabaseat sales have been fairly poor this year. I usually manage to grab one of their Xmas / Boxing Day deep-discount sales to go back to the states but there has been nothing so far.

 

I also noticed some places are running their Boxing Day sales starting about a week in advance now. Bit of a scam really.

defiant
  # 2380834 24-Dec-2019 10:49
sonyxperiageek: I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.

 

https://www.vandyks.co.nz/product/details/60-69-inch-oled/lg-65quot-4k-oled-smart-tv-dual-tuner-1 have it for $3,999

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2380839 24-Dec-2019 10:57
dfnt:

sonyxperiageek: I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.


https://www.vandyks.co.nz/product/details/60-69-inch-oled/lg-65quot-4k-oled-smart-tv-dual-tuner-1 have it for $3,999


 



Haven't heard of Van Dyks before, and no stores in Auckland. Are they legit?




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

defiant
  # 2380842 24-Dec-2019 10:59
I've heard of them, but not used them personally

 

They have a physical shop in Putaruru if that counts for anything

  # 2380843 24-Dec-2019 11:01
sonyxperiageek:
dfnt:

 

sonyxperiageek: I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.

 

 

 

https://www.vandyks.co.nz/product/details/60-69-inch-oled/lg-65quot-4k-oled-smart-tv-dual-tuner-1 have it for $3,999

 

 

 

 

 



Haven't heard of Van Dyks before, and no stores in Auckland. Are they legit?

 

 

 

I bought mine from Noel Leeming a couple of weeks ago for 3999. See if they will price match

  # 2380844 24-Dec-2019 11:02
boosacnoodle:

 

Grabaseat sales have been fairly poor this year. I usually manage to grab one of their Xmas / Boxing Day deep-discount sales to go back to the states but there has been nothing so far.

 

I also noticed some places are running their Boxing Day sales starting about a week in advance now. Bit of a scam really.

 

 

Tip for next year, we grabbed AKL- HOU for around $750 return over Christmas / Early-mid Jan , came up on  22 November for a few days  on Grabaseat. 

 

Only problem from Houston is not every US internal airline uses that airport. 

  # 2380845 24-Dec-2019 11:03
sonyxperiageek: I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.

 

It's been well below that in recent sales and is only $3,999 now on Pricespy

 

 

  # 2380846 24-Dec-2019 11:03
I wonder if Briscoes will have a sale?

  # 2380848 24-Dec-2019 11:06
ben28:

 

Tip for next year, we grabbed AKL- HOU for around $750 return over Christmas / Early-mid Jan , came up on  22 November for a few days  on Grabaseat. 

 

Only problem from Houston is not every US internal airline uses that airport. 

 

 

That's a fairly average price. Typically I can get $600~ r/t ex.CHC to LAX / SFO. Going for $750 ex. AKL seems $$$$ to me.

  # 2380850 24-Dec-2019 11:11
sbiddle:

sonyxperiageek: I wonder if the LG 65" C9 OLED TV will get any lower than $4,898.


It's been well below that in recent sales and is only $3,999 now on Pricespy


 



$3,999 seems pretty good!




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

