Looks like Sony NZ have some 2018 stock still kicking around to get rid of, as they have this guy for $2499. For comparison, the 2019 A9g, which is largely quite similar, is $5499.95 RRP.

The A9 Master series is Sony's higher range OLED, so it gets all the goodies like the X1 Ultimate Processor, eARC, and HDCP 2.3 compliant HDMI ports, which makes it a good buy even in 2020 if you can handle the older OS. RTINGS review here