That's not a bad deal - if you're in the market for some Dewalt kit, also take a look at this https://www.i-tools.co.nz/collections/dewalt-20v-max/products/dewalt-dcd996-dcf887-20v-max-twin-kit

- $549 for the 996 drill & 887 impact driver + 2 x 4Ah batteries or

- $649 to upgrade to the 5Ah or 6Ah batteries (6Ah option comes with a soft bag instead of hardcase because the batteries won't fit).

I went with the 5Ah option and am very pleased.

There's also a lot of skins (new and used) getting sold on trademe at low prices - it looks like a lot of people buy the combo kits to get the batteries cheaper, then flog off the tools they don't need or already have. A bit of patience there will bag you a bargain also.