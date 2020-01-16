$498 at Bunnings currently, but they appear to not be stocked so you may not have luck price matching against them.
Also stocked by the Toolshed at $499.
Mitre10 and other places generally have them for $650+.
That's not a bad deal - if you're in the market for some Dewalt kit, also take a look at this https://www.i-tools.co.nz/collections/dewalt-20v-max/products/dewalt-dcd996-dcf887-20v-max-twin-kit
- $549 for the 996 drill & 887 impact driver + 2 x 4Ah batteries or
- $649 to upgrade to the 5Ah or 6Ah batteries (6Ah option comes with a soft bag instead of hardcase because the batteries won't fit).
I went with the 5Ah option and am very pleased.
There's also a lot of skins (new and used) getting sold on trademe at low prices - it looks like a lot of people buy the combo kits to get the batteries cheaper, then flog off the tools they don't need or already have. A bit of patience there will bag you a bargain also.
I should have mentioned this one too https://www.i-tools.co.nz/collections/dewalt-20v-max/products/dewalt-20vmax-5pc-premium-kit
4 tools for $869 (2 x 4Ah/5Ah batteries) or $899 for the 6Ah option.
You're basically getting the circular saw & Reciprocating saw for about $300ish (compared to the twin drill combo in my previous post) which is a massive discount on the standard retail price.