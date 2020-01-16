Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dewalt DCD996P2 Hammer Drill Kit (the big three speed drill, with 2x 5Ah batteries) for $498 @ Bunnings, 15% more off ($424) at Mitre 10


# 265333 16-Jan-2020 19:40
$498 at Bunnings currently, but they appear to not be stocked so you may not have luck price matching against them.

 

 

 

Also stocked by the Toolshed at $499.

 

 

 

Mitre10 and other places generally have them for $650+.

 

 

 

 

  # 2400241 16-Jan-2020 20:16
That's a bloody pricy drill !

I think hammer action on a standard battery drill is a bad idea. It buggers the drill pretty fast.

The reality is, you just can't beat the AEG battery tools for price.
This drill is a very good drill for half the price.
This kit has a drill (with hammer), driver, and grinder with 2 large batteries for a $150 more. If you're spending that kind of coin, this is definitely a better buy.
If you need a hammer drill, these things are seriously amazing.

I have a workmate who loves Dewalt, he recently purchased an AEG kit because he just couldn't justify the Dewalt price.




  # 2400249 16-Jan-2020 20:43
That's not a bad deal - if you're in the market for some Dewalt kit, also take a look at this https://www.i-tools.co.nz/collections/dewalt-20v-max/products/dewalt-dcd996-dcf887-20v-max-twin-kit

 

- $549 for the 996 drill & 887 impact driver + 2 x 4Ah batteries or

 

- $649 to upgrade to the 5Ah or 6Ah batteries (6Ah option comes with a soft bag instead of hardcase because the batteries won't fit).

 

I went with the 5Ah option and am very pleased. 

 

There's also a lot of skins (new and used) getting sold on trademe at low prices - it looks like a lot of people buy the combo kits to get the batteries cheaper, then flog off the tools they don't need or already have. A bit of patience there will bag you a bargain also.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2400254 16-Jan-2020 20:51
I should have mentioned this one too https://www.i-tools.co.nz/collections/dewalt-20v-max/products/dewalt-20vmax-5pc-premium-kit

 

4 tools for $869 (2 x 4Ah/5Ah batteries) or $899 for the 6Ah option.

 

You're basically getting the circular saw & Reciprocating saw for about $300ish (compared to the twin drill combo in my previous post) which is a massive discount on the standard retail price.

