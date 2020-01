You can get some cryptocoins from Coinbase when watching and completing some single question quizzes.

To earn OXT use this link.

To earn EOS use this link.

To earn XLM use this link.

I've completed the videos on these links (plus the ZAC, BAT, XTZ and DAI videos) and got close to $90 total - can't complain. If you use my link and complete a quiz then I get another $10 each.